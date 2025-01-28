Tinubu government’s commitment to addressing climate change, a welcome development, says Osifeso 

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has described President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development as a welcome and a resounding message that Nigeria is ready to take its rightful place in the world as a leader in these initiatives.

Aare Osifeso’, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State over the weekend, noted that President Tinubu’s recent speech at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which placed emphasis on sustainability and climate change8 responsibility, signals a paradigm shift for the country, thereby indicating that a new era is upon the nation.

He specially lauded the President for his speech at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as it showcased his extraordinary leadership skills and strategic visions for Nigeria.

The renowned Surveyor stressed that the President’s emphasis on climate action and sustainable development in his speech at the global event reflects the vision of a government dedicated to uplifting the nation and ensuring its future prosperity that many Nigerians had longed for.

Aare Osifeso stated that President Tinubu’s commitment to achieving net- zero emissions by 2060 is not merely a target, but also a promise to future generations.

He, however, described the President’s appeal for global cooperation to combat climate change as vital as it reinforces the idea that addressing environmental concerns requires collective action transcending national borders.

The community leader applauded President Tinubu’s environmental sustainability efforts, more so that the pivot towards clean energy solutions presents monumental opportunities for job creation, infrastructure development and enhancement of the country’s global standing.

Aare Osifeso, however, added that investing in green technologies not only promises to yield economic benefits, but also fosters sustainable practices that protect the country’s planet for generations to come.

For a better society