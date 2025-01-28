Thisday at 30 anniversary:  Celebrates Class, Glamour, Grit, Resilience

Sanwo-Olu, Oborevwori, Sani, Eno emerge gov of the year, Wike wins minister’s category

Zenith, Access, Providus banks, BoI win big

Komolafe, Leo Stan ,Oshiomhole, Akpoti-Uduaghan, Asuquo, Benson clinch their categories

Anyaoku, Agbaje, Aig-Imoukhuede laud Obaigbena for his foresight, doggedness

ChiemelieEzeobi, NumeEkeghe, Mary Nnah, Vanessa Obioha, Peter Ugwu, Sunday EhigiatorandAyodejiAke

THISDAY’s 30th commemoration awards held yesterday at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, with all the markers of glamour, class and excellence, to honour institutions and individuals for their resilience and grit in their respective fields.

Themed “When the Going Gets Tough…the Tough Gets Rewarded’, the award night played host to some of the best of the Nigerian society, including serving and former governors, captains of industries, technocrats and politicians.

Apart from the different award categories, which cut across all sectors and interests, the highpoint of the night was the world class performance by 80 years old American singer, Diana Ross, who set the hall ablaze with some of her evergreen songs.

Although an earlier performance by one of Nigeria’s finest acts, ChineduOkoli, with the stage name, Flavour, had left the room charged with several of his songs, Ross came to shut down the hall, leaving everyone with nostalgia.

Anchored by Arise TV’s OjinikaOkpe and Akinremi, and assisted an A-list stand-up comedian, BoviUgboma, the event was effectively coordinated by the Editor-in-Chief and Chairman, THISDAY Media Group/Arise TV Networks, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who eventually set the ball rolling for the night.

Celebrated for his resilience, innovation, and transformative impact on Nigerian journalism, the Obaigbena shared reflections on lessons from mentors like Arthur Mbanefo and described his determination to navigate challenges, including during the Abacha years, as key to THISDAY’s success.

The Awards

As tough as all the categories were, winners were announced regardless.

One of those tough categories was Governor of the Year category, which Governors BabajideSanwo-Olu (Lagos), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), UbaSani (Kaduna) and UmoEno (AkwaIbom) clinched respectively.

The Young Global Leaders honoured were FolakeAkindele, founder of the fashion brand Tiffany Amber; Jennifer Adighije, Managing Director and CEO of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC); TundeOnakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa; and Senator AsuqoEkpeyong from Cross River State.

Others included Hon Ibrahim Bello, a member of the House of Representatives; NeyaUzorKalu, Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Newspapers; OloriAtuwatse III, the Queen of Warri Kingdom; NnamdiEkeh, CEO Konga; AbdullahiHaske, founder AA&A Investment Group; Khalil Halle, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO NASENI.

Titans of the year went to John TanimolaObasi, CEO of SystemSpec for advancing payment systems; Jim Ovia, founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, for Banking beyond Nigeria; Mike Adenuga, Chairman ConoilPlc, for ramping up oil production; and Aigboje AIG-Imoukhuede of Access Bank for banking beyond Nigeria.

Other winners were Mohammed Indimi, Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources for ramping up oil production; SegunAgbaje, CEO Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), for driving shareholder value; and DemolaBero, founder and CEO of First E&P for creating a national oil major.

The Bank of the Year award, and the Global Bank of the Year Award, which went to Zenith Bank and Access Bank created some buzz, while the Banker of the Year went to Walter Akpani of Providus Bank. Brand of the Year award was bagged by MTN.

Dangote Petroleum emerged Company of the Year while Investor of the Year went to Shell, just as UBA Foundation won the Philanthropist of the Year. Transaction of the Year was won by Bank of Industry (BOI) while House Member of the Year went to Babajimi Benson. Also, the Senator of the Year went to both Comrade Adams Oshiomole and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The CEO of the Year was won by both Leo Smart of Zinox and GbengaKomolafe of NUPRC. The Minister of the Year, however, went to NyesomWike of the FCT.

During the night, honours were also bestowed on several notable figures.

Lifetime Achievers included Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank; AtedoPeterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank; Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, founder of Alpine Group; and Maiden Ibru, Chair and Publisher of the Guardian Newspaper.

Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank, was recognised for his exceptional leadership and contributions to banking and finance.

Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, was honored for his pioneering role in establishing one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, founder of the Alpine Group, was celebrated for his achievements in business and commerce.

Another lifetimer, EniolaFadayomi, former Lagos State Attorney General, reflected on her encounter with a young NdukaObaigbena and commended his entrepreneurial spirit, calling THISDAY’s success a testament to hard work and opportunity.

Anyaoku, Agbaje, Aig-Imoukhuede Laud Obaigbena for His Foresight, Resilience

Speaking at the awards, statesman and former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief EmekaAnyaoku, commended Obaigbena, for his courage, resilience, and visionary leadership.

Anyaoku, who presented the awards to the Titans of the Year recipients, acknowledged THISDAY’s place as Nigeria’s leading newspaper.

AigbojeAig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, praised Obaigbena’s foresight, recounting their early relationship as banker and client in 1991.

Aig-Imoukhuede shared how Obaigbena had predicted his rise to the top echelons of the banking industry – a prophecy that eventually came true.

In similar breath, SegunAgbaje, Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, expressed gratitude to Obaigbena for believing in him, Aig-Imoukhuede, and the late Herbert Wigwe, when they were appointed Executive Directors of their respective banks while still in their 30s.

“He wrote a front page article with pictures of three young men, saying these three young men would redefine banking in Nigeria,” he said.

Diana Ross: I Feel Deeply Connected to Africa

Legendary American singer, Diana Ross, while thrilling guests with her songs, expressed her deep connection to Africa during her over 40-minute performance at the awards show.

Midway through her performance, the singer, dressed in a long, glittering red ensemble, paused to share her feelings of honour and gratitude, declaring her connection to the continent.

“As I stand here, (not) just as a guest, but as someone who feels deeply connected to Africa and what it represents. So, ladies and gentlemen, again, I want to thank you for inviting me to be here with you.”

Widely known as the ‘Queen of Motown Records,’ this marked Ross’ second appearance at the THISDAY Awards, her first being at the 12th edition.

The 80-year-old music icon opened her set with the iconic hit: ‘I’m Coming Out’ from her 1980 self-titled album ‘Diana,’ setting the tone for an electrifying medley as the high-heeled audience swayed to a lineup of classics, including ‘Upside Down,’ ‘I Will Survive,’ ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,’ and ‘Why Do Fools Fall in Love.’

She also delighted the crowd with hits from her time with The Supremes, performing ‘Stop in the Name of Love’ and ‘You Can’t Hurry Love.’