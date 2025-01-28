Sanwo-Olu: We’ll step hard on those defacing our environment

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, inaugurated four different roads totalling 10.10km in Oriade, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the State.

The newly commissioned roads are Old Ojo (Phase 1), Irede, Navy Town, and Mumuni Adio (Buba Marwa), all leading to the jetties in the area.

Irede, Navy Town, Mumuni Adio (Buba Marwa), and Old Ojo (Phase 1) Roads provide a link to both the Lagos Blue Line Rail on the Lagos Badagry Expressway and the Water component of the multi-model transportation initiative with many jetties along the axis.

The roads connect the rail component on the Lagos Badagry Expressway to the Inland Waterways terminal with major linkages to residential and commercial areas.

Irede Road is a 2.20km road off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and terminates at the Irede Jetty for water transportation to the riverine communities of Ibasa, Ibeshe, Ilashe, and Imoore.

Mumuni Adio Road serves as the major arterial that provides access from and into Tank Farms and Industries in Ijegun Egba, a major petroleum products depot within the corridor, was constructed as a semi-urban road about 40 years ago.

Navy Town Road leads to Ijegun Imoren Jetty and also connects the Old Ojo Road to Central Bank Estate, Training School, and Navy Town.

The Governor also conducted a groundbreaking ceremony of 1,500 lock-up shops at Iba Junction.

He stated that the government would ensure that when completed, the prices of the shops would be made affordable to the rightful owners.

However, Sanwo-Olu warned, “Tell, them, I do not like the refuse on our roads. We will really come hard on those who are defacing our environment. We want to ensure that the best is expected, we want this area to also look like Ikoyi.

“We have completed phase I of Old Ojo Road but we promise you to complete the second phase to Mazamaza.”

While stressing that the government is handing over four roads, the Governor stated, that residents should take good care of the infrastructure to encourage more developmental strides.

“We need to change the landscape of this area permanently. We need to go back and look at the realignment so that we can have vehicular movement across the waterways.

“We are happy with the modest infrastructure development we have brought. I want to assure you that we will continue to work harder for more.”

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr Olufemi Daramola stated the projects are crucial to the development and prosperity of Amuwo-Odofin and Lagos as a whole.

He added that each of the roads served as a vital transportation corridor that facilitated economic growth and supported the social fabrics of the local community.

