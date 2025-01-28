Regional stability: Traditional rulers from Lake Chad Basin storm Maiduguri to foster peace, security

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Traditional rulers across the member states of the Lake Chad Basin region have on Monday converged in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital to discuss regional collaboration in tackling Boko Haram, and foster peace and sustainable development.

The traditional rulers are from member states of Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon under Lake Chad Basin Commission and the support of the Nort East Development Commission.

Speaking at the Regional Meeting of Traditional Rulers of the Lake Chad Basin, held at the Indimi Hall of University of Maiduguri on Monday , the Managing Director NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali described the traditional institution as critical Pilar for sustainable peace, security and development of the Lake Chad Basin region.

Alkali said ” the traditional institutions are critical in enhancing collaboration between traditional institutions and public services.

Managing conflicts between displaced populations and host communities, promoting social cohesion and preventing violent extremism, developing sustainable approaches to natural resource management,strengthening cross-border. cooperation and knowledge sharing.”

While assuring of the commissions support, to regional stability, Alkali said ” the NEDC fully supports this initiative by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and remains committed to working alongside traditional institutions to achieve our shared goals of regional stability, economic recovery, and sustainable development.

” It is my distinct honour to welcome you all to Maiduguri, Nigeria, for this very important workshop on Fostering Sustainable Peace Through Traditional Rulers in The Lake Chad Basin.

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) recognizes that the Lake Chad Region, while facing significant challenges, holds immense potential for recovery and sustainable development. Our gathering here today acknowledges the vital and irreplaceable role of traditional leaders in shaping the future of this region.”

He said ” the challenges we face in the Lake Chad Basin are complex and interconnected. From security concerns to environmental degradation, from displacement to economic disruption—these issues transcend National Borders and require a unified, regional response.”.

He also said the presence of the Royal Fathers, is significant, as the traditional institution are the custodian of the societal norms and values which are essential for sustainable peace-building efforts.

“Your role in mediating conflicts, promoting social harmony, and preserving our cultural values is more critical now than ever before”,. The Lake Chad Basin has long been a symbol of cultural and economic integration. From the ancient trade routes connecting our communities to the shared traditions that have bound us together, this region has always demonstrated resilience and unity in the face of adversity, he added.

He further explained that this workshop represents a vital step in strengthening collective capacity to address regional challenges, stressing that over the next two days, they would be engaged in important discussions on: enhancing collaboration between traditional institutions and public services.

Managing conflicts between displaced populations and host communities.

Promoting social cohesion.

Also in his remarks, the Executive Secretary,, Lake Chad Basin Commission, Amb Mamman Nuhu Said “I am particularly pleased that this meeting is taking place under the theme: Fostering Sustainable Peace through Traditional Rulers and Strengthening Capacities for Social Cohesion and the Prevention and Management of Violent Extremism in the Lake Chad Basin. This theme resonates deeply with the collective aspiration of the millions of people whose lives and livelihoods depend on a stable and secure region.”

” Traditional rulers are not merely symbolic figureheads. You are the

heartbeat of your communities – the anchors of identity, the custodians of

history, and the arbiters of justice and harmony. For generations, your

wisdom and authority have guided your people through times of crisis and transformation, ensuring the preservation of culture, resilience, and unity.” Nuhu Said.

The Executive Secretary said “the Lake Chad Basin, rich in history and diversity, owes much of its social cohesion to the leadership of its traditional institutions. Yet, this

same region has become a theater of devastation due to the Boko Haram

insurgency and other forms of violent extremism. The displacement of

millions, the destruction of livelihoods, and the fragmentation of

communities have strained the cultural and social fabric of our societies.”.

He said ” in the face of these challenges, , the traditional rulers, have

remained pillars of strength and stability. Whether through mediating

disputes, fostering intercommunal dialogue, or preserving cultural heritage, your role has been indispensable. This meeting is a recognition of that role and a call to action to enhance your capacities in fostering sustainable peace.”.

” The Lake Chad Basin region has been the epicenter of one of the

most devastating insurgencies in recent history. The Boko Haram crisis has claimed countless lives, displaced millions, and disrupted the socio- economic dynamics of an entire region. It is important to acknowledge that the drivers of this insurgency are multifaceted. They include poverty, unemployment, lack of access to education, and the erosion of traditional values.”, he added.

Amb. Nuhu also said ” while governments and international organizations have played vital

roles in countering this insurgency, the solution to violent extremism is not solely military or political. It requires a holistic approach-one that

addresses the root causes, heals the wounds of affected communities, and

rebuilds trust and cohesion among people.”

He said the gathering is to create a platform for experience sharing and dialogue among traditional rulers from across the region.to harness their collective wisdom, share best practices, and identify practical strategies for preventing and managing violent

