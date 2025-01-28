Ranching establishment a remedy for farmers-herders conflict-Plateau Rep member, Daniel Asama

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A member House of Representatives, representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, Hon. Daniel Asama has lent his voice in advocating for the establishment of ranching to address age-long farmers-herders conflict in Nigeria.

Nigerians, over time in different for, have continued lending their voices on the need for the federal government to consider the establishment of ranching as the basic necessity for rearing cattle in line with global practice.

However, Asama believed if ranching is properly implemented, it will help resolve conflicts between farmers and herders and boost food production. “Animals need to be confined to a specific place, and crops need to be grown in protected areas. The problem arises when animals encroach on crops and vice versa.”

The Lawmaker made this known Tuesday when he led a delegation of stakeholders from Bassa local government area in a courtesy visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang at Old Government House Rayfield.

On Monday 27th January 2025, Governor Mutfwang visited Kwall community in Bassa LGA where he assured the establishment of Police Mobile barracks to address security breaches.

“We have been burdened with a very terrible situation in the irregular access of Bassa Local Government. There have been unabating issues with herders and farmers. It’s been ongoing for a long time, and it’s becoming one too many.

“Recently, we lost the commander of the vigilante group for the entire Bassa Local Government because of these happenings. We are deeply pained.

“We visited the governor to discuss this matter, and I must sincerely say that he gave us a very good listening ear. He advised us as a father, lamented, empathized, and sympathized with the people who have lost resources and even lives due to these issues. He assured us of his commitment and pleaded for peace from both sides”, says Asama.

On what the National Assembly doing to end insecurity, Daniel Asama who is the 10th House of Representative deputy committee chairman on small arms confirmed that with allocation of about N2.8 trillion for security is the highest from the 2025 national budget recently passed by the National Assembly.

“This underscores how much the government is prioritizing security.

“Security issues are not often discussed openly, but I can tell you that the National Assembly maintains close relationships and ongoing discussions with the armed forces and all security agencies to address these challenges.

“I was recently appointed by the Speaker as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Small Arms. This demonstrates our collaboration with organizations such as the vigilantes, hunters, and community police. These groups are essential in complementing the government’s efforts.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility, and we need all hands on deck. The significant allocation in the budget is a testament to the National Assembly’s commitment to ensuring that the security agencies have what they need to function effectively. Although the situation remains tough, especially with incidents in the North-West and North-East, we are working tirelessly to address it”, Asama stated.

He charged his constituents to always embrace dialogue and civilized discourse to resolve issues and pave way for development as violence does not solve any problems.

Recalled, in the year 2022 a peace accord was signed between the farmers and herders in the Irigwe axis, in which the lawmakers strongly advocate for the full implementation of that peace accord as it will go a long way in addressing these challenges.

