Quomodo Systems Africa Sponsors Ikoyi Club Swimming Competition to Boost Sporting Talent

Quomodo Systems Africa, Africa’s leading systems integration company, sponsors the upcoming swimming festival at Ikoyi Club 1938, demonstrating its commitment to fostering sporting excellence and supporting the development of young talents in Nigeria. The event, scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025, will see participation from primary and secondary school students in various swimming categories.

The competition, hosted at the prestigious Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, will feature freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, and individual medley events. In accordance with international best practices, young swimmers will receive a one-hour warm-up session before the main competition begins.

Akinbulejo Onabolu, Vice Chairman and Games Captain, Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, stated: “Over the past few weeks, our officials have been working diligently to ensure that everything is in place for a successful event. We are delighted to have Quomodo Systems Africa on board as a sponsor, as their investment in our youth speaks volumes about their commitment to building a healthy sporting system. This initiative not only fosters the mental and physical growth of young people but also equips them with the resilience and discipline required to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s future.”

Also commenting on the initiative, Mrs Adedoyin Segun-Noibi, General Manager of Quomodo Systems Africa, added: “Quomodo is deeply committed to nurturing local talent and empowering young athletes to achieve their dreams. Sponsoring this competition reaffirms our mission to create opportunities to help young talents hone their skills, gain confidence, and strive for excellence. We believe that by supporting initiatives like this, we are laying the foundation for future sporting champions and leaders.”

The initiative aims to encourage greater participation in swimming, promote healthy competition among students, and nurture future champions who can represent Nigeria on global platforms.

Quomodo Systems Africa remains committed to supporting initiatives that align with its corporate social responsibility goals of youth empowerment and community development.

Quomodo Systems Africa is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries. Committed to driving efficiency and innovation, Quomodo partners with organisations to simplify operations, enhance collaboration, and achieve measurable results, all while fostering sustainability through cutting-edge tech solutions.