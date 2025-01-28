PDP bemoans Ondo 2025 Budget, Says’ It is a looting Spree’

January 28, 2025
by Peter Anayo058

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has criticized the recently signed 2025 Appropriation Act by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It described it as a “Budget of Looting.”

A sum of N698 billion was allocated for the state’s expenditures in 2025.

However, the opposition PDP said it is riddled with suspicious and exorbitant allocations.

In a statement by the PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the party expressed disgust over the N11.5 billion tagged “Security Vote” under the Ministry of Finance, a figure they described as inexplicable.

According to him,“There is nowhere in the world where the people’s monies are so stolen with official stamp in this reckless manner,”

The PDP further highlighted allocations of N200 million for House of Assembly members and N280 million for the Speaker as phone expenses, describing them as “outrageous” and unrelated to the development needs of the state.

The party also criticized the allocations for critical sectors such as Education and Health Care, which received N77.024 billion and N46.016 billion, respectively.

The PDP attributed the government’s poor performance since its inception to what it described as a prioritization of looting over development.

Calling for immediate action, the PDP urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged mismanagement of funds in the 2025 budget.

“No state can make progress if those entrusted with the people’s funds are not accountable but use under-hand tactics to steal,” Peretei stated.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had earlier tagged the budget as the “Budget of Recovery,” emphasizing efforts to reposition the state.

However, the PDP maintained that the allocations are a betrayal of the people’s trust and a blatant misuse of resources.

 

