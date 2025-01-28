Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter organises  a walk against building, infrastructure collapse held in Lagos

From 4th left … Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; Engr. Olayinka Abdul; Financial Secretary, (NICE) Engr Joan Nweke; Past Chairman, Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida; Former Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka Ibeh and others during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse organised by (NICE) Lagos Chapter on 25/1/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

From 4th left …. Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; Engr. Olayinka Abdul; Financial Secretary, (NICE) Engr Joan Nweke; Past Chairman, Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida; former Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka Ibeh and others during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse organised by Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in Conjunction with (NICE) Lagos Chapter.

L-r… Former Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka Ibeh ; Past , Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida; Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter , Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; Engr. Olayinka Abdul; Member (NICE) Engr Agboola Olushola; General Secretary, (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Babatunji Adegoke; Chairman NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr Nimot Muili, during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse organised by Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in conjunction with (NICE) Lagos Chapter.

Past NICE Lagos State Chapter Engr Lola Adetona (middle) leading the team .

Cross section of members of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in conjunction with (NICE) Lagos Chapter.

Cross section of members of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in conjunction with (NICE) Lagos Chapter at Under bridge Ikeja during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse held in Lagos on 25/1/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

