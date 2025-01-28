34.2 C
Lagos
January 28, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter organises  a walk against building, infrastructure collapse held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0108

From 4th left … Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman  (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers,  Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; EngrOlayinka Abdul; Financial Secretary, (NICE) Engr Joan Nweke;  Past Chairman, Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida;  Former Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka  Ibeh  and others during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse organised by (NICE) Lagos Chapter on 25/1/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

From 4th left …. Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman  (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers,  Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; EngrOlayinka Abdul; Financial Secretary, (NICE) Engr Joan Nweke;  Past Chairman, Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida;  former Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka  Ibeh and others during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse organised by  Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in Conjunction with   (NICE) Lagos Chapter.

L-r… Former Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers     (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka  Ibeh ;  Past , Chairman Lagos (APWEN) Engr Laolu Adedapo-Asida;  Chairman  (NICE) Lagos Chapter , Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; EngrOlayinka Abdul; Member (NICE) Engr Agboola Olushola; General Secretary,   (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Babatunji Adegoke; Chairman NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr Nimot Muili, during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse organised by  Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in conjunction with  (NICE) Lagos Chapter.

Past   NICE Lagos State Chapter  Engr Lola Adetona (middle) leading the team .

Cross section of members of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in conjunction with   (NICE) Lagos Chapter.

Cross section of members of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency; in conjunction with   (NICE) Lagos Chapter at Under bridge Ikeja during the walk against building and infrastructure collapse held in Lagos on  25/1/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

