NAFDAC launches Operation Clean Up Aba, seals cemetery market again, confiscates fake food, beverages worth over N5bn

Cemetery market Aba regarded as the most dreaded and hitherto safe haven for the largest cartel ring for the manufacture of fake wines and beverages in Africa has been shut down again by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration And Control (NAFDAC) in a decisive move to curb the circulation of fake and substandard wine and beverages in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of the Agency, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, FAS, the current action of NAFDAC is the most audacious since the history of the market with specific zones barricaded with iron welding and access gates locked till date.

Prof Adeyeye said the operation carried out in conjunction with a large contingency of the military, DSS and Nigeria Police, in a rare display of inter-agency cooperation, was a follow up to a similar raid that was carried out in December 2023.

Some of the nefarious activities of the counterfeiters included the manufacturing of all kinds of adulterated products especially different kinds of wine from a wide variety of brands ranging from Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins; Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin; Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels; Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice; to Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel and others.

“As a consequence of the extensive operation, the agency raided over 240 shops turned factories where the harmful products were being produced and marketed. The shops turned factories are very filthy, using water from very unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, colouring, dirty recycled bottles and cloned packaging materials of other brands. The adulteration of alcoholic beverages by criminal elements in the country is done by mixing of cheaper sources of sugar and starch besides grapes or fruit, among other harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption.

“Over 1,500 cartons of the fake and substandard products were destroyed during the operation. The street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products in 2023 is estimated at over N750,000,000 only. The estimated value of products mopped up during the December 15, 2024, operation is five billion naira. The products being revalidated and mopped up include: Soft and carbonated drinks such as Fanta, Coca Cola; Schweppes, Lacasera, Sprite, Hollandia Yoghurt; Super Commando Energy Drink, Feyrouz and Amstel Malta.

“Aside from drinks, notable fake home use beverages such as: Peak Sachet Milk, Cowbell Sachet Milk, Peak Chocolate Drink; Miksi Sachet Milk, Cadbury Chocolate Drink and Ovaltine adulterated versions were also destroyed.

“Prior to the evacuation of the products by NAFDAC, they were being produced in the market and neatly packaged and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

NAFDAC management appreciates the support from the Government of Abia state led by His Excellency Governor Alex Otti for his unwavering support for this project Operation Clean Up Aba.

“The Mayor of Aba south and the interim management committee of the market and other stakeholders have been working assiduously with NAFDAC on the project leading to another discovery of three major warehouses stockpiling expired Hollandia Yoghurt for revalidation on the 22nd of January 2025.

“NAFDAC wishes to assure the public of her determination to safeguard the health of the nation and enjoins the general public to report any suspected fake and substandard regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office”, NAFDAC further stated.

