January 28, 2025
World news

Moscow not withdrawing conditions for talks with U.S –Deputy Foreign Minister

by Editor0131

 

 

Russia has said that it would not withdraw or cancel its conditions for resuming strategic stability talks with the United States (U.S.).

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

“The president said what he said. The president did not say that we are canceling everything that we have repeatedly brought to the U.S. side,’’ Ryabkov told reporters.

Russia said its ready to conduct dialogue with the U.S. on strategic stability, provided that Washington makes positive changes to its policy, Ryabkov added.

