Moniepoint calls for entries as it launches DreamDevs Initiative to grow Africa’s Tech talent pipeline  

In a bid to unleash Africa’s tech potential and foster a thriving tech ecosystem that drives innovation and sustainable growth, Moniepoint Inc, Africa’s leading digital financial services provider, has rolled out a transformative initiative, DreamDevs with its call for entries. This ambitious program seeks to nurture the continent’s brightest minds, equipping them with practical tech skills and invaluable real-world experience that will mitigate current challenges around tech talent sourcing in Africa.

DreamDevs targets very recent graduates with a background in technology, computer science, engineering, or related fields who possess fundamental programming knowledge that include HTML, CSS and foundational JavaScript. Over a rigorous nine-week boot camp, these young tech enthusiasts will receive hands-on training and exposure to cutting-edge industry technology.

“We believe in investing in Africa’s future,” says Felix Ike, Co-Founder/Chief Technology Officer, Moniepoint Inc, “and that starts with empowering young people as we join hands to grow Africa’s best talent through technology. DreamDevs is about more than just training; it’s about creating a pathway for ambitious graduates to become the driving force of technological advancement in Africa.”

He continues, “We have always envisioned a transformative approach to technology, using it to power the dreams of millions and engineering financial happiness across the land. The DreamDevs initiative perfectly aligns with this vision. By providing participants with practical experience, upskilling opportunities, startup incubation, and product development support, DreamDev equips them to become invaluable assets to the tech industry. We are thrilled to be part of an initiative that supports the government’s efforts to build a thriving digital economy for Nigeria.”

At the end of the boot camp, standout participants will earn internship opportunities, providing a gateway to further professional development, and all participants have the potential to secure full-time positions with Moniepoint.

As Africa’s tech revolution continues to transform the continent’s socio-economic landscape from fintech to AI, Moniepoint has consistently demonstrated its fidelity to improving the tech talent pipeline with initiatives like Moniepoint HatchDev, which is carried out in collaboration with NITHub Unilag, and organized as a nine-month specialized training programme that produces 300 junior software engineers, 100 intelligent systems developers, and 100 IoT/embedded systems engineers annually.

With the call for entry, universities and other collaborating partners are primed to play a pivotal role in nurturing the next wave of tech dreamers and innovators. To apply or learn more about the DreamDevs programme, visit http://dreamdevs.moniepoint. com/