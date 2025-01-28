23.9 C
Lagos
January 28, 2025
Trending now

Moniepoint calls for entries as it launches DreamDevs Initiative to grow Africa’s…

Governor Soludo Congratulates Bishops Isizoh and Okoye on Their Birthdays

Quomodo Systems Africa Sponsors Ikoyi Club Swimming Competition to Boost Sporting Talent

Moscow not withdrawing conditions for talks with U.S –Deputy Foreign Minister

Our audit of oil and gas sector gave birth to PIA Act-…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 28, 2025

Enugu Tanker Explosion;How Ebonyi Man,10 Family Members Travelling To Bury Father Were…

Regional stability: Traditional rulers from Lake Chad Basin storm Maiduguri to foster…

Five suspects arrested as police raid criminal hideouts, recover stolen items in…

Enugu tragedy: It’s time to end tanker explosion in Nigeria, says VP…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Governor Soludo Congratulates Bishops Isizoh and Okoye on Their Birthdays

by Editor079

Governor Charles Soludo congratulates Most Reverend Dr. Dennis Chidi Isizoh, the distinguished Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Aguleri, and Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, the Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye on their birthdays.

Soludo said Bishop Isizoh is an outstanding man of God and a selfless Nigerian, with a passion for the growth of the Christian religion, and a strong advocate of peace and unity.

He commended Bishop Okoye for his unwavering dedication, spiritual leadership, and immense contributions to the growth and development of the Catholic Church, particularly within the Nnewi Diocese.

In a congratulatory message released by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo acknowledged Bishop Isizoh’s robust contributions to state-building, his community, and the Christian faith.

He further remarked that Bishop Okoye has demonstrated an outstanding level of devotion to his faith, guiding his members with wisdom, humility, and compassion, with immense contribution to the spiritual and socio-economic development of Anambra.

He joins the clerics’ families, friends, and associates in celebrating the milestones, achievements, and significant contributions to the nation’s development.

Soludo, on behalf of the government and the good people of Anambra, wishes the Bishops good health and more years in their service to God and humanity.

 

 

Related posts

Defence Ministry Commiserates With Mr. President, Nigerian Army And The Family Of Late Chief Of Army Staff

Editor

Release of detained minors, best decision by President Tinubu, says Osifeso

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Methodist Bishop Congratulates Oti At 50

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO