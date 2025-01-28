Governor Soludo Congratulates Bishops Isizoh and Okoye on Their Birthdays

Governor Charles Soludo congratulates Most Reverend Dr. Dennis Chidi Isizoh, the distinguished Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Aguleri, and Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, the Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye on their birthdays.

Soludo said Bishop Isizoh is an outstanding man of God and a selfless Nigerian, with a passion for the growth of the Christian religion, and a strong advocate of peace and unity.

He commended Bishop Okoye for his unwavering dedication, spiritual leadership, and immense contributions to the growth and development of the Catholic Church, particularly within the Nnewi Diocese.

In a congratulatory message released by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo acknowledged Bishop Isizoh’s robust contributions to state-building, his community, and the Christian faith.

He further remarked that Bishop Okoye has demonstrated an outstanding level of devotion to his faith, guiding his members with wisdom, humility, and compassion, with immense contribution to the spiritual and socio-economic development of Anambra.

He joins the clerics’ families, friends, and associates in celebrating the milestones, achievements, and significant contributions to the nation’s development.

Soludo, on behalf of the government and the good people of Anambra, wishes the Bishops good health and more years in their service to God and humanity.