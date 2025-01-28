Five suspects arrested as police raid criminal hideouts, recover stolen items in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it’s operatives have arrested four suspects following a raid on some criminal hideouts in the state.

A statement issued on Monday by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspects were arrested at Kom Kom Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State on Saturday, while several exhibits, including one round of 7.62×51mm live ammunition was recovered.

Iringe-Koko said the police at the wake of the sting operation at the hideouts, recovered several plastic containers with liquid substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The Rivers PPRO noted that one of the suspects during interrogation, admitted to being part of a criminal syndicate responsible for various acts of terror in Oyigbo LGA and its environs.

She said, “Later the same day, at about 1430 hours, acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of criminal elements, operatives from the Hawk Unit conducted a targeted raid at Blessing Street, Kom-Kom in Oyigbo Local Government Area. The operation led to the arrest of four male suspects:

“Peter Victor, aged 38, from Una Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Joshua Ibe, aged 25, from Amadugba, Orlu LGA, Imo State, Shedrack David, aged 22, from Ikotumoesen, Eseni Udim LGA, Akwa Ibom State, Joseph Acholam, aged 23, from Arochukwu LGA, Abia State.

“Items recovered from the suspects include: One round of 7.62×51mm live ammunition, Containers with liquid substances suspected to be hard drugs.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted to being part of a criminal syndicate responsible for various acts of terror in Oyigbo and its surrounding areas. They are currently providing valuable information to aid further investigations, including efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate and recover additional weapons.

“The Rivers State Police Command reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the state. Members of the public are encouraged to provide timely information to assist the police in ensuring the safety of all residents,” she added.

SP Iringe-Koko reiterated the commitment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olugbenga Adepoju to adequately police the state, recalling his pledge to stop at nothing in bringing crime to a standstill.

Similarly, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said operatives of the command, on same day at approximately 1am, intercepted a truck along the East-West road conveying Items suspected to have been stolen from a telecommunications company.

She said, “The Rivers State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, continues to intensify efforts to combat criminal activities across the state.

“Operatives of the Rumuji Police Division while conducting a routine stop-and-search operation along the East-West Road, intercepted a black Toyota Sienna with registration number ABIA, APR 455 HW. The vehicle was driven by one Frank Ukpebitere, a male suspect.

“Upon inspection, officers discovered that the vehicle was transporting 2,000 tons of 48 VDC Power System Cabinets, identified as the property of Airtel Telecommunications Company.

“The suspect failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or documentation for the transportation of these items, which are suspected to have been stolen. Both the suspect and the recovered exhibits are now in police custody as investigations continue.”