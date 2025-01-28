First AI University unveiled in Nigeria

The first artificial intelligence, AI-focused university in Nigeria has officially been revealed, and its location is in Epe, Lagos state. The proposed institution, named Wini University aims to transform Africa into a global hub for technological innovation, addressing unemployment by equipping Nigerian youths with cutting-edge skills in AI and positioning Nigeria as a major player in the global AI market. Olukayode Akano, Chairman of the founding organisation, WiniGroup Nigeria said that the institution was inspired by the world’s first Artificial Intelligence university, established in Qatar, which attracted top scholars and innovators from countries like China, India, the United States, and Europe.

He said: “The proposed university will empower young Nigerians to create groundbreaking solutions that will redefine industries and economies. By equipping students with cutting-edge knowledge in technologies like blockchain, cloud computing, generative AI, OpenAI, data science, and machine learning, it positions them for leadership in the rapidly evolving global AI market.

“The Nigerian journey began in 2016 when a group of visionaries from Boston and Nigeria came together with a shared dream. After years of planning, securing expressions of interest from the National University Commission, NUC, and rallying support, the vision for Wini University is now taking shape.

“This project is not just about academics; it is a bold step toward transforming Lagos into the Silicon Valley of Africa, a hub where innovation and technology converge to solve real-world problems.

“In 2013, President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared that the nation leading in Artificial Intelligence would dominate as the next global superpower.

“Over a decade later, this prophecy continues to unfold as AI becomes the axis on which industries and human advancement revolve.”

Akano noted that the global AI market is projected to reach $4.6 trillion by 2040.

He was convinced that with the rapid growth of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, Wini University represents an opportunity for Africa to claim its place on the global technological map.

Meanwhile, Wini Group is optimistic that the varsity will revolutionise education in Africa and serve as the nucleus for Africa’s first Silicon Valley powered by AI.