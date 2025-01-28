FG committed to implementing SDGs – Presidency……..As Adeleke launches content creation studio

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing the transformative potential of the creative economy in achieving these global objectives.

Speaking at the Osun SDG Creative Conference, in Iragbiji, Osun State, on Tuesday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, commended the Osun State Government for hosting the event and demonstrating a strong commitment to aligning its policies and programs with the SDG framework.

The SSA who was represented by her Senior Technical Adviser Dr. Bala Yunusa, said, “Nigerian government has demonstrated strong commitment in the overall implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“What is happening in Osun it is a sub national conference trying to link the potential of the creative economy to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and within the framework of the SDGs. We must commend the state government of Osun for demonstrating commitment to the overall implementation of the SDGs.

“There are huge potentials in the Nigerian youth, our population is useful, and we can only think through creativity innovation to tap the huge potentials for the creative economic.

“It holds a huge potential generating employment, decent work and empowering youth to achieve their good potential.”

Meanwhile the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke launched the State Content Creation Studio.

According to the Governor, the studio will serve as a vibrant hub for creators across various industries, stressing that the Content Creation Studio is designed to align Osun State’s rich cultural heritage with modern progress.

He said, “One key step forward in this journey is the launch of the Osun State Content Creation Studio. This is a collaborative effort with members of the private sector. This studio will serve as a hub for creators. It will equip them with the tools, resources, and spaces they need to bring their ideas to life. It will empower filmmakers, digital storytellers, fashion designers, musicians, and all other creatives to tell their stories, amplify their voices, and create solutions for societal challenges.”

Earlier, Bamikole Omisore, Special Advice on Sustainable Development Goals and Multilateral Relations to Osun State Governor said both the state and the federal government is working together hand in hand with developmental partners to help youth to develop themselves.

