Enugu tragedy: It’s time to end tanker explosion in Nigeria, says VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commiserated with the people and government of Enugu over the fuel tanker fire, which claimed lives following an accident in the state, saying it’s time to put an end to avoidable tanker accidents and explosions.

This was made known to journalists by Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on Media and Communications.

The fuel tanker had on Saturday veered off course and burst into flames along the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

In a condolence message to families of those who lost their lives and the injured, the Vice President noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very concerned and disturbed by the incident and other tanker explosions in recent times.

“It was with a heart full of sadness that I received news of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Ugwu Onyeama local government area of Enugu State. I am deeply saddened that another tanker accident would lead to the loss of lives of Nigerians, leaving others injured in the gory incident.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seriously worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads and residential areas, which are ordinarily avoidable. Just as he has directed the relevant agencies in his message of condolence on Sunday, I want to reassure Nigerians that the government will stop at nothing to put an end to tanker accidents on our roads,” he said.

VP Shettima promised that following Mr. President’s directive, the government will engage relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on possible ways the road traffic authorities, as well as federal and state Transportation Ministries can cooperate to urgently forestall further tanker accidents and explosions across the country.”

Commiserating with families of the victims, Senator Shettima said, “I express my profound condolences to the government and people of Enugu State, particularly the families that lost their loved ones and those that are undergoing treatment for various degrees of injuries in the hospitals.

“While my thoughts and prayers are with you, I pray Almighty God to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and quick return to health for the injured.”