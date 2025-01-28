Enugu Tanker Explosion;How Ebonyi Man,10 Family Members Travelling To Bury Father Were Wiped Out 

Cosmas Chukwu

A man, Jeremiah Amuche Nwaji has been identified as one of the victims of the tragic fuel tanker explosion that occurred in Enugu on Saturday.

According to reports, he did not only lose his life, his wife, six children as well as his family members also lost their lives in the incident.

One Barrister Itumo posted this on social media.

The Sienna car driven by the Nwaji family was burnt in the inferno.

Late Jeremiah who resides in Awada Onitsha was until his death the President of the Catholic Altar Boys Association in SS John and Paul Parish,Iba Pope Awada. Bro Jeremiah along with his wife ,six kids, a maid and his brother were traveling home for the burial of his father scheduled for Friday January 31,in Ebonyi State, when they got involved in the dastardly accident. There’s been mourning everywhere among friends, colleagues and associates of the Nwaji family. Some claimed to have grown up together with the late Jeremiah.

“We lost one of our brothers and member Izzi Agenda and FON ANAMBRA CHAPTER, Mr. Jeremiah Amuche Nwaji and his wife, his six Children and his brothers and his servants at yesterday’s Explosion at Ugwu Onyeama. May their gentle souls Rest in peace. Amen.

“This is a very difficult time for us. Please let us pray for them. He is the coordinator of Ebonyi LGA Anambra Chapter,”a sympathizer wrote.

Another person who identified himself as friend of the Nwaji family, said Jeremiah lost his father and was traveling with members of his family to their village in Ebonyi for the burial this weekend when their vehicle was hit by the explosion. None of the occupants of the Sienna car survived.

“His name is Bro Jeremiah Nwaji. He is our President of Alter Boys Association, SS JOHN AND PAUL Iba Pope, Awada where I served my teenage days.

“Himself, wife, 6 children, Younger brother, Maid, Apprentice = 11 were traveling to their home town in Ebonyi State for the burial of their father coming up this Friday Jan 31st before the unfortunate incident at Ugwu Onyeama…

“I’m saddened. Please, remember them in your prayers” another associate of family wrote on WhatsApp on Sunday