Enugu Govt, Police nab man who chopped off wife’s hand, move woman to hospital

COSMAS CHUKWU ,Enugu

In line with the administration’s zero tolerance for domestic and gender-based violence, the Enugu State Government has caused the arrest of a man, Mr. Sunday Echegi, who chopped off the hand of his wife, Mrs. Chinonso Loveth Echegi.

The government has also moved the wife to a top hospital in the state capital for medical care.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, Tuesday morning.

Mrs. Enih reported that Echegi, who hails from Ibagwa Ani in Nsukka LGA, allegedly cut off the wife’s hand following a quarrel.

“This is yet another sad development, which we are following up to ensure that justice is done.

“The information we have is that the man in question aimed for the wife’s head during a disagreement, but ended up chopping off the left hand with which she tried to fend off the machete. She also sustained an injury on the right hand.

“So, we swung into action immediately we got the information and had him arrested immediately. So, he is now in police custody.

“But the most urgent matter now is to save the victim’s life. So, we have moved her to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, where she is currently receiving full medical attention.

“Meanwhile, this is a case the government is taking very seriously. The wife of the governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, is personally on this gruesome matter and has vowed that justice must be served.

“The suspect will be moved to the Police Force CID, Enugu today for a thorough investigation. From there, the law will take its full course,” Mrs. Enih stated.

The Commissioner, once again, warned Enugu residents to refrain from all manner of domestic and gender-based violence as well as child abuse, as the Mbah Administration would never take such lying low.

Meanwhile, it is recalled that the Peter Mbah administration has since inception waged war against gender-based violence and child abuse, with many arrested, investigated and undergoing trial for various such offences.

