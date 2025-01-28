Bayelsa government begins clearance in preparation for construction of new Stadium

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The proposed new stadium in Bayelsa State has received a major boost following the advanced stage of excavator clear out at the site.

Paying a routine monitoring tour to the site in Yenagoa on Monday, the honourable commissioner for Sports Development, Bayelsa State, Daniel Igali commended the level of work done so far

Igali stressed that the speedy work rate was necessitated by the determination of his excellency, governor Douye Diri, to assist talented young people with a world-class facility in different sporting events, to fully actualise their potentials.

According to the World and Olympic champion, the new 25,000 seater capacity multipurpose stadium will give the state a new chapter as it’s prepared to take sports to a new level.

“As you can see, we’ve started clearing the site for the Stadium, it’s a total area of about 40 hectares, and we’re hoping that within 24 months, this project will be completed.”

“It’s a multipurpose Stadium, we are going to have two practice pitches in addition to the main bowl of the Stadium, we will have a swimming pool and a diving pool with a practice pool, Basketball, Volleyball and Tennis courts and also different halls for other sports.”

“The stadium will be VAR complainant, and we want to thank His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri, for his passionate drive and massive support for sports development, especially upgrading sports facilities in the state..” Igali noted.

The chairman of Ama-Ebi Consultants Ltd, Ama-Ebi Stow who is handling over 50 percent of the clearing of the site expressed that the early stage of the clearing has been smooth and in no distant time his company will be done with the contractual part of the site.

“I have to say that the environment is a good one, very suitable for a project like this. Today is like the 8th day we came to the site, and we’ve done about 16 hectares out of 25 contracted to us, and I’m sure within next week we should be done.” Stow noted.

In their separate remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports Development, Mrs Grace Alagoa and the Director of Sports Bayelsa State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi heaped praises on the State Government led by Senator Douye Diri for implementing such an iconic project in the sector which will serve as an avenue for the state’s budding athletes to practice and showcase their skills.

The tour was attended by the ministry’s Director of Human Resource Management, Micheal Alakere and Director of Finance and Accounting, Mrs Funke Ayah, among other high-ranked Ministry and Sports Council staff.

