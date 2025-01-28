Amb. Abdulrazaq appointed chairperson of global sustainability summit board

January 28, 2025
ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The Global Sustainability Summit and Awards (GSSA) has named Her Excellency, ambassador professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the First Lady of Kwara state, as the chairperson of its board of advisors.

In an announcement on Sunday, Canon Otto, the convener of the summit, described the appointment as a significant milestone in the organization’s efforts to promote global sustainability and inspire impactful change.

Ambassador Abdulrazaq’s extensive experience in leadership, diplomacy, and dedication to sustainable development makes her an invaluable asset in advancing initiatives focused on environmental preservation, social responsibility, and economic progress, Otto noted.

“Her visionary leadership will be instrumental in building meaningful collaborations and ensuring the summit continues to drive transformative action on a global scale,” Otto said.

In her acceptance speech, ambassador Abdulrazaq reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the summit’s mission.

She emphasized the importance of collective efforts in addressing urgent sustainability challenges and shared her vision for guiding the organization toward achieving its goals.

She also highlighted the role of strategic partnerships in driving impactful change, ensuring the summit remains a hub for innovative solutions and transformative actions in the pursuit of a sustainable future.

 

