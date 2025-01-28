2025 Budget, before House Committee on Petroleum Upstream at the Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L—R … Executive Secretary Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative [NEITI], Dr Orji Ogbonnayo Orji, Directive Finance and Accounts Dr Ademola Afolabi and Coordinating Director Office of the Executive Secretary NEITI Barr Jane Onwumere when they defence their 2025 Budget, before House Committee on Petroleum upstream, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, members of the Committee Hon, Dominic Okafor and Hon. Prof, Lilian Orogbu when Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative [NEITI], Defence their 2025, Budget before House Committee on Petroleum upstream at the National Assembly in Abuja …Photos: Anayo Opara.

