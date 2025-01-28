34.2 C
Lagos
January 28, 2025
Trending now

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter organises  a walk against building,…

2025 Budget, before House Committee on Petroleum Upstream at the Nat’l Assembly…

Moniepoint calls for entries as it launches DreamDevs Initiative to grow Africa’s…

Governor Soludo Congratulates Bishops Isizoh and Okoye on Their Birthdays

Quomodo Systems Africa Sponsors Ikoyi Club Swimming Competition to Boost Sporting Talent

Moscow not withdrawing conditions for talks with U.S –Deputy Foreign Minister

Our audit of oil and gas sector gave birth to PIA Act-…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 28, 2025

Enugu Tanker Explosion;How Ebonyi Man,10 Family Members Travelling To Bury Father Were…

Regional stability: Traditional rulers from Lake Chad Basin storm Maiduguri to foster…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

2025 Budget, before House Committee on Petroleum Upstream at the Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo096

L—R … Executive Secretary Nigeria Extractive Industries  Transparency Initiative [NEITI],  Dr Orji Ogbonnayo Orji, Directive Finance and Accounts Dr Ademola Afolabi and Coordinating Director Office of the Executive Secretary NEITI Barr Jane Onwumere when they defence their 2025 Budget, before House Committee on Petroleum upstream, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, members of the Committee Hon, Dominic Okafor and Hon. Prof, Lilian Orogbu when Nigeria Extractive Industries  Transparency Initiative [NEITI],  Defence their  2025, Budget before House Committee on Petroleum upstream at the National Assembly in Abuja …Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Public hearing on bills establishes Road Safety Corps Act , permits to have a special squad firearms, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI) inauguration as Special Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps  in Lagos

NewChampion

2025 Budget Defence Ministry with Joint House on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO