Users sue LinkedIn for using private messages to train AI models

Champion Newspapers LTD
Infotech

by Peter Anayo0110
Professional networking platform, LinkedIn has been accused by its premium subscribers of secretly using private messages to train artificial intelligence (AI) models.
A lawsuit was filed in a California federal court, challenging the platform on privacy standards.
The suit claims that LinkedIn altered its privacy policy last year and quietly introduced a provision that allowed the company to share user data with affiliates or third parties for AI training purposes.
It alleged that LinkedIn concealed the actions by revising its privacy policy a month later to disclose that user data could be shared for AI training purposes.
The suit further pointed out that while LinkedIn updated its ‘frequently asked questions’ section to include an option for users to opt out of AI data usage, it added that opting out will not affect training already completed.
“LinkedIn’s actions… indicate a pattern of attempting to cover its tracks,” the lawsuit said.
“This behaviour suggests that LinkedIn was fully aware that it had violated its contractual promises and privacy standards and aimed to minimise public scrutiny.”
The lawsuit seeks $1,000 per user for alleged violations of US law regarding data storage and California’s unfair competition law.
In response, BBC reported that a LinkedIn spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as “false claims with no merit”.
In September 2024, LinkedIn paused the use of UK user data for AI training.
The company also introduced an opt-out feature for users outside the regions who did not want their data to be used for AI purposes.

