Two Benue indigenes arrested in Anambra for unlawful possession of arms

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested two Benue State indigenes in a stop and search over unlawful possession of firearms and other related offences along Umudioka—Awkuzu road, by Igbariam.

The suspects, Raphael Peverga and Saakura both aged 22 years old were arrested over the weekend by the operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad Enugwu-Ukwu, at a security checkpoint.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were four in number, but two escaped while two were arrested.

The statement read in part, “Operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad Enugwu-Ukwu, at a security checkpoint on Umudioka-Awkuzu, road by Igbariam, on 25th January 2025, by 5.38 pm, arrested two out of the four occupants of a white Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number YAB 26 CB.

“The team also recovered one barreta pistol, two live ammunition and the Toyota Corolla vehicle.

“The two suspects are Raphael Peverga and Saakura Teryima both aged 22 years old and from Benue State. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the other two suspects that are currently on the run,” the statement reads in part.

“It was reported that the suspects alighted from the vehicle while still in motion when the operatives ordered them

to park the vehicle for a Security search.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, assures that the Command shall continue to evolve strategy and improve operational positioning in the State to nip to the bud such criminal elements.”

