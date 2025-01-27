Telecoms tariff hike will enhance industry’s infrastructure, connectivity– Communications minister

27.9 C
Lagos
January 27, 2025
by Peter Anayo
BLESSING TAIWO 
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani says the recent approval of 50 percent tariff hike for telecommunications companies was necessary to improve the industry’s services.
Tijani noted that with the new tariff, more funds will be generated for the telcos to invest in new infrastructure and improve connectivity.
The minister spoke on Saturday at the maiden Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) summit, held in Ibadan, Oyo state.
Addressing Nigerian youths, he urged them to drive technological progress as the present administration provides the platforms and facilities.
“The biggest challenge for governments is individuals. As we invest in infrastructure to drive the progress of technology, we need individuals, we need innovators, we need entrepreneurs to actually build the technologies.
“Governments cannot build the progress that we want to build. What governments will build is the foundation for that progress to happen,” Tijani said.
According to the minister, the productivity and prosperity that nations want to build will come from smart application of AI.
He said the government’s role is to continue to invest in infrastructure that would enable technological progress and make it happen.
On his part, Aderemi Oseni, chairman of the house committee on federal road maintenance agency, underscored the importance of identifying and developing capacities in technology for youths.
Oseni said creating opportunities in technology would help reduce the high unemployment rate among youths.

