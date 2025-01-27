Suspended free Shuttle Buses back on Ondo roads

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Relief eventually came the way of School Children and Parents in Ondo State as the suspended Free Shuttle buses resumed operation, after one week of withdrawal by the state government.

The idea of free shuttle Buses for School Children was conceived by the past administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko to ease mobility of numerous students from home to School.

The impact on beneficiaries was being felt especially with the hike in fuel price as a result of oil subsidy removal, which caused transport fare increment.

On Monday, it was observed that the free shuttle buses stationed on major routes and bus stops in Akure, the state capital to convey primary and secondary schools students to their schools.

The free shuttle buses operation was suspended from Monday, January 20, to Friday, January 24, leaving many students stranded at their designated bus stops.

Scores of beneficiary students consequently trekked long distances daily in the sun, especially in the afternoon.

Some students and parents had expressed disgust over the sudden withdrawal of the school free shuttle buses by the state government

They lamented that despite Aiyedatiwa’s assurances during his campaign to sustain the programme, the students now faced the hardship of mobility from home to school and vice versa.

According to them, the development has demonstrated a sort of lapses in the present administration routine, calling Governor Aiyedatiwa to deliver on his promises.

However, with the return of the buses on roads, they expressed appreciation to the state government for a quick return of the shuttle buses.

“We are happy that relief has come at last. We thank God that the government listened to our cry. We know our parents will also be happy that the free buses are back,” They stressed.

Many parents who spoke with our reporter appealed to the government to ensure that the free shuttle bus scheme is sustained.

