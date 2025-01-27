Reps summon man over land grabbing in PHC

34.4 C
by Peter Anayo057

JONAS  EZIEKE , Abuja

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned Mr Ifeanyi Emenike of Global Properties Limited to appear before it, on January 30 to answer to charges of land grabbing and sponsorship of violence.

Acting on a petition filed by one Collins Adele, on behalf of twenty-three allottees of a Federal government land scheme in Rumueme, Port Harcourt, the committee summoned Emenike to state his own side of the story.

The petitioners allege that they were prevented from developing their duly allocated lands by thugs purportedly sent by Emenike. The thugs, armed with guns, matchets and other dangerous weapons numbering over twenty, threatened to kill anyone who tried to work on the land.

Issuing the summon, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Mike Etiaba warned that the respondent should note that the case might be determined in his absence should he fail to appear before the committee on the invited date.

 

