Obasa’s removal: Lagos Assembly beefs up security as plenary holds today

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The management of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been putting everything in place to ensure rancour-free plenary today.

The former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa had boasted on Saturday he remains the Speaker, noting that due was not followed in his removal.

As part of measures to have peaceful proceedings, security has been beefed up around the Assembly premises.

Similarly, a notice to staff signed by Omotayo Adekemi on behalf of the Ag. Clerk of the House, Mr Taiwo Ottun stated, “Regarding management directives, all staff members and legislative aides must present valid identity cards to access the House premises.

“Please remember that entry will be denied to anyone without a valid identity card.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter.”

The Lagos State Police Command has also said it will maintain order in the state irrespective of what transpires at the assembly on Monday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ishola Olawale, in an interview on Sunday, said as much as the police had no business inside the assembly, it is his duty to maintain the calmness outside the Assembly and everywhere in the state.

According to him, there won’t be any breakdown of law and order in the state. “That will not happen. I don’t see any breakdown of law in the state and if there is, it is inside the assembly and I am not allowed to enter the assembly. But outside the assembly, there won’t be any breakdown of law and order in Lagos State, in whatever location because that’s my job as a policeman.”

He added, “People will genuinely move about with their businesses, but anybody congregating anywhere to foment trouble will be decisively dispersed, and if they don’t (cooperate), they will be arrested if they conduct themselves in an unruly manner. Everyone has the right to assembly but there is also what we call law and order.”