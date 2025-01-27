NIES 2025 International Session to unlock Africa’s energy future through FDI

One of the cornerstone sessions of the 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), the International Panel, will spotlight the transformative role of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in accelerating growth across Africa’s oil, gas, and power sectors. This pivotal session, themed “Driving Cross-Continental Investments: Scaling Africa’s Energy Frontier,” promises to spark dynamic discussions on overcoming challenges, seizing opportunities, and unlocking Africa’s energy potential for sustainable development.

“Africa stands at the cusp of an energy revolution. The International Panel at NIES 2025 will explore how we can overcome barriers, attract international capital, and build a sustainable energy future that positions Africa as a global energy leader,” said James Shindi, Chief Executive Officer, Brevity Anderson, event producers.

Key Highlights of the session include exploring pathways to scale international investments in Africa’s energy landscape; tackling challenges in infrastructure development while fostering innovation and growth and prioritizing sustainable infrastructure, energy security, and Africa’s evolving role in the global energy transition.

Confirmed panelists include a prestigious lineup of global energy leaders and policymakers: Ms. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General/CEO, World Energy Council (WEC); HE Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO); HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF); Prof. Benedict O. Oramah, President, African Export-Import Bank; Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited and Ambassador Pieter Leenknegt, Embassy of Belgium in Nigeria.

This high-impact session will be hosted by Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, and will offer unparalleled opportunities to connect with key investors, policymakers, and industry leaders shaping the future of Africa’s energy landscape.

“By bringing together global investors and Africa’s brightest energy minds, we aim to unlock the continent’s vast potential and drive transformative growth in oil, gas, and power through Foreign Direct Investment,” said Shindi.

The Nigeria International Energy Summit is set to take place from 24th to 27th February 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, and will provide a platform to bridge international capital with transformative projects across Africa’s energy sectors. Participants will explore innovative solutions for fostering energy security, driving sustainable development, and strengthening cross-continental collaboration.

As Africa’s foremost energy platform, the Nigeria International Energy Summit consistently drives high-level conversations on investment, policy, and innovation, positioning the continent as a global energy leader. This year’s theme, “Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential,” underscores the summit’s mission to showcase Africa’s vast energy resources and its pivotal role in the global energy transition.