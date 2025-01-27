33.5 C
Lagos
January 27, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Meeting with Commonwealth Parliamentary Association led by Hon. Kate Osamor at Westminster on sidelines of  UK-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue in London

by Peter Anayo095

Deputy Speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu led Nigeria’s Delegation of Lawmakers to a recent meeting with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) led by Hon. Kate Osamor at Westminster on the sidelines of the UK-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue in London.

L-R…Nwirivu Rupara, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Prof. Peter Claus, Jackson Offor and Hon. Ginger Onwusibe during Kalu’s interactive session with a group of Scholars from Oxford University.

 

