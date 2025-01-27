27.9 C
January 27, 2025
Maiduguri flood, NEDC procures multi Million Naira Excavators for dredging Alau Dam, water ways

by Peter Anayo077

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

In it’s efforts to forestall future flooding, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has procured multi Million Naira Excavators for the dredging of the collapsed Alau Dam and other waterways and rivers within, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and environs.

 

While inspecting projects executed by the commission in Maiduguri yesterday, the Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali said the equipment will be handed over to the Borno state government for the dredging of the Alau Dam and other water ways in the state.

 

” You have gone round and seen our interventions, in Borno state, we also have many of such projects in other states of the Northeast.”, these excavators will be handed over to the Borno state government for the dredging of Alau Dam and other water ways”, Alkali said.

” Our intervention is not only in the area of floods, we are also intervening in education and health sectors”

” The NEDC has expended over N500 million in upgrading Borno central medical stores under the ” Pharma upgrade”. The facility is one of the best in the country and can store drugs under 10 degree Celsius and can even maintain vaccines and has digital facilities that monitors the movement of the drugs”, Alkali added.

It would be recalled that the Alau Dam in September 2024 broke down and over flowed it’s dykes and many lives and property were lost.

 

The management team was also at the Borno central stores, DSS quarters, and clinics, Federal Neuro Psychiatric, Eye and Dental hospitals, among other projects executed by the commission.

 

