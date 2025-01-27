January Top Scoops In Nigeria – My Two Cents

BY- EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

✓Alleged Multi-dating: Gospel Singer Arrested With Severed Corp Member’s Head

The internet was thrown into shock as viral news/report by many news outlets and national dailies revealed on 14th January, 2025, how a self-proclaimed gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, was nabbed by the Nasarawa State Police Command for murdering and dismembering his twenty-four-year-old girlfriend’s, Salome Enejo.

Enejo was undergoing her mandatory one-year National Youth Service (NYSC) and was attached to Nicon Insurance in Abuja as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA).

While addressing the incident, the state police command spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, revealed that the horrific crime was unraveled on Sunday, 12th January, 2025. As the suspect, Timilehin Ajayi, was caught transporting the victim’s head on a commercial motorcycle in the New Karu local government area of Nasarawa State to an undisclosed location. The police rushed to the scene and rescued the suspect from being lynched by residents.

This inhumane act raised concerns about safety and security within the environment. As investigation began, leading to a search at the suspect’s residence, where the remains of the victim were found.

Different news outlets reported diverse accounts of the incident. Some revealed that it was some churchgoers who apprehended the suspect after he was found carrying a bag containing a gruesome secret (the severed head of his girlfriend, Salome Enejo). The church’s Bible study teacher, Caleb Umaru, claimed that it was one of their church members who saw the suspect acting suspiciously near a river close to the church and alerted others.

They approached the suspect, who was panicking and threw a bag into the river. The bag was retrieved, and to everyone’s horror, it contained the victim’s severed head. The churchgoers immediately lynched the suspect and later handed him over to the police, who dashed to the scene on time.

On Friday, 17th January, the suspect was arraigned at the Nasarawa State High Court, Lafia, by the State police command for the alleged murder. The State Police Command affirmed the above claim through a post on its X handle the same Friday. The post reads: “Timilehin Ajayi was charged to court today and remanded in prison custody pending his formal arraignment.”

Let us jump straight to the point I am trying to make. The story is too messy and complicated because the suspect, Timilehin Ajayi, claimed that the deceased was his girlfriend, while the family of the deceased declared that they were not aware of their relationship.

I cannot tell exactly what might have driven the suspect to commit such a crime, but it is possible that societal pressure may have played a role in triggering such an inhumane act. In Nigeria, there are often high expectations placed on individuals, especially men, to provide for their families. This pressure from family and friends can sometimes lead to feelings of frustration and desperation.

Another factor is unstable mental health. Due to the stigma surrounding mental health issues, people feel ashamed and uncomfortable to seek help when they need it. This lack of support can cause significant issues, leading to destructive or violent actions.

The suspect might have been nurturing the plan or idea of going into rituals for money, but to get his victim, he had to build a relationship to make her comfortable with him before striking. Believing he could not be traced to the crime because their relationship was not known to the family of the victim.

However, despite my analysis on this matter, no man has the right to take the life of another, unless it has to do with the law trying to get justice for the victim.

I would like to shift the focus from blaming the perpetrator to highlighting the dangers of multi-dating or even having secret relationships, especially for the female gender. Despite the deceased family’s claim that they were not aware of Timilehin Ajayi’s relationship with their daughter, alleging that she was kidnapped, I still have a strong feeling that the deceased might have been in multiple relationships.

Many ladies today navigate multiple relationships at once, which can lead to secrecy and deception. This secrecy can make them vulnerable to abuse, kidnapping, or even ritualistic practices. For men, multi-dating will only affect them emotionally, waste their time, and make them spend more financially (for those willing to spend huge on a girlfriend), but when it comes to safety, ladies are more vulnerable to different social vices and abuse that might emerge from this, including other unmentioned effects.

When young ladies keep their relationships hidden from family and friends, it can create a sense of isolation, and to the guy or man involved, they might not value the relationship. This makes it harder for loved ones to offer support or help in case of any emergency. The mindset of “I am a grown-up and no longer a kid” can be damaging at times.

It is essential for ladies to consider their safety and well-being first by being open and honest with their loved ones about their relationships and activities. This can build a support network that helps protect them from harm. Even if they can’t inform your parents, they have siblings who can guide them. Inform your family about your movements.

Parents also have a big role to play in this, by teaching their children how to be cautious and discerning. Based on my findings while quizzing female friends, I found out that most ladies who multi-date do so most times because they lack full financial support from their families.

However, some still go into multiple relationships due to a lack of self-control, despite having full financial support. Another essential point is that parents need to build good rapport with their children, especially the female ones.

They should draw them closer, so they will be comfortable discussing about their relationships with anyone, without the fear of being bullied or cautioned. This will make it easier for the parents or guardian to direct them when they are going astray.

I know that the decision to engage in multi-dating is personal, but it is very essential to think about the risks and take steps to ensure safety (prophylactic measures) by being mindful of these risks. This will keep one from experiencing such incidents and save their loved ones from the agony of losing their beloved one.

This above piece is to educate that public and not to blame the deceased or the family. I sincerely commiserate with the family of the deceased, and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss, while we believe that justice will be served.

✓ Combating Corruption In Nigeria’s Law Enforcement

On January 8, 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that they were currently dealing with a case of internal scandal. The anti-graft agency detained 10 of its officers in Lagos over the theft of items like gold bars valued at over N1 billion, $180,000, and GBP 140,000.

In a similar manner, on Wednesday, 22nd January, it was reported that an officer identified as Polycarp, in charge of the Kaduna Zonal Office’s exhibit room, allegedly absconded with over $30,000 and other valuable exhibits under his care. It was alleged by insiders that the zonal director, Benedict Ubi, had directed that an audit be conducted in the exhibit room following the internal heist that occurred in Lagos.

On hearing about the directive, Mr. Polycarp took an excuse to ease himself and fled the environment. Many efforts were made to contact him, but all his telephone lines were switched off. The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, had not made any statement regarding the incident.

However, following the report, the case of a retired police inspector identified as Linus Monday, who was caught in 2022 conducting an illegal stop-and-search operation, also surfaced online. Netizens poured out their minds on the illegal operations by some law enforcement agents.

I will keep saying this: low salaries and delaying/embezzling the pensions of active and retired law enforcement agents can create an environment where corruption thrives.

Expecting people tasked with the duty of protecting the lives and properties of citizens to survive on low payments, especially when they are exposed to individuals who earn high through illegal or legal means and are willing to tip them, is unrealistic. They will definitely be tempted to compromise their stand. It is just like dangling a bone in the presence of a hungry dog.

Let us be real. Humans are fallible and are open to change anytime. It only takes strong discipline for an individual to maintain their stand despite the problems faced.

To curb this issue, the Nigerian government should consider cutting off unnecessary spending and channeling the money to better things, like increasing the salaries of law enforcement agents. This would boost their ability to resist corruption or any illegal act.

However, I also know that some people/individuals lack discipline, and no matter how high their salaries are, it will not guarantee their integrity and trust while executing their jobs. Also, in any environment where corruption is normalized or seen as a usual thing, individuals can be influenced to join the bandwagon of those who engage in corrupt practices.

Before blaming those individuals who engage in the above-discussed issue, let the government play it’s part by ensuring that they revisit/review the salaries of our law enforcement agents, so we won’t be holding them accountable for the illegal actions exhibited by any law enforcement agent.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist who writes in from Lagos.

