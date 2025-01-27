Ijenwe Ala Dinma Movie Premiere Shines Bright In Owerri, Imo State

The premiere event of the highly anticipated movie, IJENWE ALA DINMA, held on December 29, 2024, at Owerri, Imo State, was a resounding success. The event, which took place amidst great fanfare, was attended by high-profile individuals from Imo State, including High Chief Theodore Ekechi, Barr. Jerry Egemba (Commissioner for Tourism, Hospitality, and Culture, Imo State), and Hon. Chief Young Toby Ekechi. The Director imo council for arts and culture, Chief Ndubueze Stephen Chijioke, Akajugo 1 if Imerienwe, Chief Bath Okoro, Chairman, Swiss international Beland Hotel and a host of other dignitaries

Also in attendance were prominent actors and actresses, as well as the Police Public Relations Officer of Imo State Police Command. The movie’s producer, StephNora Okere, a renowned Nollywood actress, writer, were also present to celebrate the film’s premiere.

IJENWE ALA DINMA is a movie that proudly celebrates the rich culture, tradition, and lifestyle of the people of Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, Nigeria. The film also showcases the vibrant arts and culture of Africans in general.

The premiere event was a testament to the movie’s themes of cultural heritage and community. Guests were treated to a spectacular display of traditional music, dance, and attire, which added to the evening’s excitement.

“We are thrilled with the success of the premiere event,” said StephNora Okere, the movie’s producer. “IJENWE ALA DINMA is a film that is close to our hearts, and we are proud to share it with the world. We look forward to its wider release and to continuing to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our people.”

IJENWE ALA DINMA is set to hit cinemas nationwide in the coming months.