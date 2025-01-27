Ifon, Ilobu, Erin-Osun boundary crisis: Osun Govt inaugurates 100-member resolution committee  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State government has inaugurated a 100 member resolution committee on Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun boundary crisis.

Daily Champion reports that following a recent communal clash between the Ifon and Ilobu communities, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has imposed a 12-hour curfew on the warring communities.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, held in Abere, Osun State on Monday, the Deputy Governor of the State, Kola Adewusi noted that the committee is made up of 25 members from the affected communities while the state Government will also be represented by 25 members.

He added that the committee has two weeks to carry out its findings and submit its report.

According to him, “Mr. Governor has, therefore, constituted an enlarged land crisis resolution committee on Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin – Osun boundary crisis, with the affected communities having twenty-five representatives each, while the State Government will also be represented by twenty – five members. The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, Larooye II, and a retired judge of the Osun State judiciary and Chairman, Osun State Boundary Commission, Justice Moshood Adekunle Adeigbe, will serve as the Chairman and Co – Chairman of the committee respectively. Four other revered traditional rulers, as well as other individuals chosen by the government, will serve as members of the committee.

“This committee is, therefore, given two weeks to carry out its findings and submit its report to the Osun State Government.

“At this juncture, you are enjoined as members of this committee to deploy your wealth of experience to bear on this critical assignment, bearing in mind that peace is essential in any society for social harmony, security, and economic stability.”

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, the Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, assured the State Government that the committee will ensure peaceful coexistence in the warring community.

He said“I assure you that we shall do our best to ensure that we touch all areas in the crisis between Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun.”

For a better society