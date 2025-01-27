Gov shoul improve on funding, electricity to enhance fashion industry –Creative Director, Kiitand Brands .Says: ‘I have trained thousands from my online fashion school; they pay online for their training’.

Can you tell us you your journey so far in the fashion industry?

Being a fashion designer.

Did you study fashion designing at the University?

l took interest in fashion designer when l was in the secondary school learning after school hours it was hectic and then on weekends.l have worked for small and big brands.

What and what do you sew?

I sew ready to wear, corporate ready to wear, our new collection this January- Ready to wear, is Back to work activities.

Where do you source for your raw materials?

l source for my raw material within and outside Nigeria.

What made you to go into the fashion industry?

Passion and curiosity for fashion designing.

Who are your role models in the industry?

I don’t have role modelS; l just look at their work from far.

Are you a member of any fashion week?

l have worked for Lagos weekend fashion.

Tell us your growth in the industry

My growth has been linear because of the way our industry is; it has not been a linear growth l had to get back to get funding for my brand and l have to strategize.

Do you have expansion in the industry?

I have actually grown from working from home to getting a space for myself and at this point, we are working to get a working store. I’m also on social media to put out my sales. It has been incredible.

Tell us your prospect in the industry

Our members of staff have increased. Really, we have more workers and it has been good.

Tell us your competitions in the industry

In recent years, we have had the influx of more fashioners and they are doing incredibly well. We have smaller brands that are coming up, l am open to more competitions in the industry, the challenges are there for me to do better; we are not open to funding and all of of that, there is difference between the fashion designing and the marketing fashion. You have to be everywhere in the value chain from producing, supplying to a retailer; there should be a channel in the industry; and government should be able to fund the industry to do well. Our fashion industry is envolving.

What is your customers’ relationship experience?

It has been challenging; l had had customers who felt disappointed at one point not being able to meet their expectations because of unstable electricity.

What do you think the government can do to enhance the fashion industry?

Funding and infrastructure and also improve on power, without electricity nothing works.

Are you into export of African Fabrics?

l am into exportation of African fabrics, African prints

How long have you been in the industry?

I established my brand in 2018 for export 2020.

What drives you in the industry?

Want to do more in the fashion industry and getting more from what l’m doing.

Tell us your focus in the industry

My focus is to increase sales produce to thousands when l get more customers.

Tell us your training programmes, workshop and institutiions

l have an online fashion school l just put out Illustrations out there on facebook, the fashion school is called kiitand fashion academy it is on facebook and instagram and l have students from south africa and kenya from my facebook group.

How many people have you been able to train so far?

I have trained thousands from my online fashion school; they pay online for their training.

How have you been able to create job through your fashion industry?

Through the people we employed, the staffs workers if you take one person out of the job market you have helped the family when we are doing sales and exhitions when we going for trade fair and etc

What is the contribution of your business towards the economic growth of Nigeria?

We are exporting to other countries and we have a number of exports. We have empowered a lot of people through my online training and we ae providing jobs for people.

How did you raise capital in starting your fashion outfits?

l did small small jobs; l was able to gather something, got gifts from loved ones

What is you advice to those who want to go into the fashion industry?

They should start with confidence and be focused to succeed.

