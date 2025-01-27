Digital learning: NGO advocates inclusive innovations for persons with disabilities

BLESSING TAIWO

A non-governmental organisation, Bench Pathways Charity Initiative has enjoined stakeholders to prioritise inclusivity in their digital learning contents.

The foundation urged institutions to promote digital education, not only for the girl-child and boy-child, but for persons with disabilities as well.

The Founder of the NGO, Mr Enoch Alonge, raised the concern during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the weekend in Lagos.

Speaking on the 2025 International Day of Education (IDE), Alonge said access to digital learning and AI could also help transform education and foster inclusivity, particularly for those who lacked access to traditional education.

IDE is observed annually on January 24 to celebrate the role of education in promoting peace, development and human rights.

The theme of this year’s IDE is: ”Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation”.

The 2025 celebration seeks to encourage reflections on the power of education to equip individuals and communities to navigate, understand and influence technological advancement.

Highlighting its benefits, Alonge, who is also a digital and business process expert, said AI had the ability to extend educational opportunities to the less privileged or those who lacked formal learning.

He emphasised the need to tailor learning contents to match students’ individual needs.

“This ensures that learning becomes more inclusive, addressing the unique challenges faced by students across diverse backgrounds.

“Students that are physically and mentally challenged, are able to be included, and receive education according to their individual needs and pace of learning,” he stated.

Alonge, however, said human educators and trainers were essential for nurturing critical thinking, creativity and emotional intelligence.

He noted that AI systems required continuous oversight and judgement from educators, adding that human agents had a vital role to play in ensuring that systems did not perpetuate biases or compromise data privacy.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2