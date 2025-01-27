Design Week Lagos partners Ecobank, Ministry of Arts to launch “2025 Design and Innovation Exhibition

Design Week Lagos is partnering with Ecobank Nigeria and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy to present Nigeria’s inaugural Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa said, “This exhibition offers a distinctive avenue for our nation’s economic advancement.

“By harnessing the synergy between Nigerian creativity and the manufacturing sector, we can modernize and innovate our products, promote the production of Nigerian creativity and furniture, and strengthen our economic connections,” he said.

Founder of Design Week Lagos and the Design, Innovation, and Inventors Hub of Nigeria, Titi Ogufere said, “The Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025 is more than a celebration of design; it represents a bold step toward positioning Nigeria at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“By fostering collaborations between designers and manufacturers, we aim to develop innovative products that not only serve local markets but also establish Nigeria as a global leader in design and manufacturing exports.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to building a sustainable industrial ecosystem that celebrates local talent and drives economic growth across Africa.

“At a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s creative economy, the Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025 will showcase the finest in furniture, product, and industrial design.

“This year’s exhibition will focus on the theme ‘Building a Made-in-Nigeria Brand, ’celebrating the creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship of Nigerian designers and manufacturers while emphasizing industrialization and export potential,” Ogufere said.

Head of SME, Partnerships, and Collaboration at Ecobank, Omoboye Odu said partnering for the exhibition is yet another demonstration of Ecobank’s commitment to driving innovation, collaboration, and capacity building, which is the backbone of the nation’s economy.

“Ecobank is the solution for African banking, and we are committed to giving our customers the platform to network, collaborate, and partner to promote innovation and creativity. We are proud to be part of the process to spotlight homegrown innovations and sustainable practices across various sectors.” Odu said.

The event will feature the Manufacturer and Designer’s Pavilion, spotlighting collaborations between manufacturers and designers, as well as the Designer’s Pavilion, where 50 individual designers will present new concepts across a variety of design disciplines, including furniture, toys, automotive, and industrial design, reflecting the diversity of Nigeria’s creative landscape.

Interactive spaces will also be a key part of the exhibition, including: The Maker’s Room, where visitors can witness the design process in action.

The Material Lab, showcasing sustainable material innovations.

The Umbrella Crate Stall, offering a fresh perspective on informal markets.

The Design Den, an exciting platform for designers to pitch ideas to investors, promoting collaboration and industry growth.

A standout feature of the event will be the Titi Lai Lai Showcase, a curated concept store that will present exclusive pieces from renowned Nigerian designers and artists such as Victor Ekpuk, Banke Kuku, Mama Nike, and the Nike Art Gallery. This collaboration will highlight the fusion of art and design, celebrating the use of local materials and the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

Last year’s exhibition by Design Week Lagos, garnered significant attention with groundbreaking collaborations, including AFP by Julius Berger teaming up with Temitope El Shabazz, Woodstyles collaborating with Tosin Oshinowo, TRT Aredo working with Myles Igwebuike, and IO Furniture partnering with Q. These partnerships produced innovative, Made-in-Nigeria designs that pushed the boundaries of local craftsmanship.

Building on that success, the Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025 will expand even further, with 25 new collaborations between designers and manufacturers presenting cutting-edge, original works. This year’s exhibition continues to showcase the seamless blend of creative vision and technical expertise, setting a new standard for design excellence in Nigeria.