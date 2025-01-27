34.4 C
Afisi emerges LASU Deputy VC

by Comfort056

The Senate of Lagos State University (LASU) has elected Prof. Opebi Afisi the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the university.

Mrs. Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, made this known in a statement on Monday.

“Afisi, a Professor of Philosophy. He will succeed Prof. Olufunsho Abayomi Omobitan, whose tenure will end on Jan. 29.

“Afisi will assume office on Jan. 30,” she said.

He was born on July 15, 1974, to the Afisi-Shokun-Agbajegoriite-Onilegbale Royal House of Isale-Eko, Lagos Island,” Thomas-Onashile said.

She added that Afisi obtained Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Lagos in 1998.

“He had his national youth service at the Lagos State Model College, Obadore, Lagos State, from 1998 to 1999.

“He had his Master of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Lagos in 2002 and proceeded to the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, where he obtained Ph.D. in Philosophy in 2014.

“Afisi joined the services of Lagos State University as an Assistant Lecturer in March 2007, became an Associate Professor of Philosophy in 2020 and a Professor of Philosophy in 2023.

“Afisi is the first indigenous Professor of Philosophy in the Department of Philosophy at Lagos State University.”

She added that Afisi was the Head of the department from March 2019 to October 2021. 

