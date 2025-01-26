Why Lagos achieved zero-crime during yuletide – Police boss

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Olanrewaju Ishola, said effective collaboration and intelligence sharing among security agencies was responsible for the zero-crime rate during the yuletide in the state.

He said the achievement underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation in maintaining law and order, especially during peak festive periods.

He said the state recorded zero crime during the yuletide because all the measures put in place yielded good fruits.

“It is on record that over 5,000 people flew into the country through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in December 2024 alone to celebrate with their loved ones.

“And 90 per cent of them stayed till January without any hitch, ” he said at a news briefing in Lagos.

Ishola, however, disclosed that the feat was achieved through intelligence sharing which underscored the need for harmonised inter-agency collaboration to curb crime and criminality in the state.

“During this period we had intelligence-led policing that resulted into the peaceful season that we had in Lagos.

“Reports filtered in that there was going to be a security breach in the state, the command had to do crime mapping of blackspots and volatile areas in the state, which of course, paid off,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Ishola as saying that the command arrested and prosecuted about 2,176 suspects between September 2024 and January 2025.

Ishola said that the suspects were arrested for various offences including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, illegal possession of firearms, among others.

According to him, a total number of 2,176 cases were charged to courts for prosecution during the period under review.

“2,176 suspects have been prosecuted, we still have some remaining with us for further investigation, ” he said.

The police boss said that items recovered from the suspects included vehicles, AK-47 rifles, locally made pistols, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons.

“With I-G Egbetokun’s provision of enhanced resources, innovative strategies, and intelligence, and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s supply of adequate logistics, the police were able to tackle crime head-on and sustained peace in the state, ” he said.

He assured that this zero tolerance for crime in the state would be sustained so long as he remained the number one policeman in the state.

Ishola announced plans to deploy drones for enhanced surveillance across Lagos, a move aimed at boosting public safety.

He emphasized the need for public vigilance and cooperation, urging citizens to report suspicious activities promptly.

He added that a few months back, Lagos state was unanimously adjudged the safest state in the country.