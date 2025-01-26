UNODC seeks stronger partnership with EFCC to combat cybercrime, money laundering

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has called for a more robust partnership with Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to address emerging threats posed by cybercrime, money laundering, and other financial crimes.

This was revealed in a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, following a courtesy visit by UNODC’s Country Representative, Cheikh Ousmane Toure, to the EFCC’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Toure highlighted the need for knowledge sharing and strategic cooperation to tackle increasingly complex crimes, especially in the digital space.

“The menaces are many and complex. Today, we have AI. Imagine AI in the hands of a cybercriminal manipulating bitcoins.

“What will be our line of defense in investigating such cases? It will require new legal frameworks to address these emerging challenges,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of international collaboration, particularly in recovering assets acquired through illicit means.

“There is a lot of investment from Nigerians in other countries, and seizing ill-gotten assets can be difficult. I want an effective partnership, not just a framework.

Nigeria has a wealth of expertise, and working together strategically will help us achieve our goals,” Toure added.

In response, Olukoyede reaffirmed EFCC’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with UNODC to tackle transnational crimes.

“We already have a strong working relationship with UNODC, which has been of mutual benefit. Many of the crimes we deal with—money laundering, financing of terrorism, and the proliferation of small arms—are global in nature, aligning closely with UNODC’s mandate,” he stated.

Olukoyede further stressed the need for enhanced collaboration among law enforcement agencies, both locally and internationally, to combat financial crimes effectively.

“We will continue to build on our existing relationship, particularly in the area of asset recovery.

“We also pledge our full support for your tenure and will ensure all necessary cooperation to achieve our shared goals,” he said.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both organizations to foster innovative strategies and partnerships to tackle the growing challenges of financial and cybercrime in Nigeria and beyond.