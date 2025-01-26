Tinubu’s strategy against terrorist financiers yielding results, APC Cheiftain

A Cheiftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s strategy against terrorist financiers in the country was yeilding positive results.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that Tinubu’s recent remarks that his administration had been targeting the financial backbone of terrorists groups in the country were commendable bold steps.

The APC Cheiftain made the remarks while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye said that the president’s speech at the opening of the 2025 National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation (AML/CFT/CPF) Summit in Abuja that more than 100 terrorist financiers had been convicted in the last two years was a commendable feat in the fight against terrorism.

He urged the president not to relent in his pursuit against terrorism and its financiers, adding that most of the troubled parts of the country have started witnessing relative peace.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), also commended the military other security agencies on their bravery fight against the terrorist groups and bandits in the country.

He appreciated their efforts towards the security situation in the country, which had tremendously improved in recent times.

“I want to commend the president on his efforts at minimising the spate of insecurity in the country.

“The president’s strategy of crippling the financiers of terrorist groups in the country has resulted in relative peace in many of the troubled states in the country.

“I also commended the military, the National Security Adviser, and other security agencies for restoring hope to Nigeria’s security architecture,” he said.

He, however, appealed that all securities agencies must not rest on their oars until they completely eradicate the terrorist groups to the barest minimum.

“The achievements recorded in the last few weeks shows that the military have taken the bulls by horn to quench the insurgency in our land”, he said.

Oyintiloye urged Nigerians to continue to support the president and the security agencies, adding that the country is already on the path of restoration.

He said that with acts of faith, patriotism, honesty, and positive minds set on the part of Nigerians, the country will rise again.

dddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd