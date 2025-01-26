SYLV!A reveals dream collaborations ahead of EP release, Roots and Wings

As Nigerian-Norwegian artist SYLV!A gears up for the release of her debut EP, Roots and Wings, she’s already looking ahead to potential collaborations with some of the biggest names in Nigerian music. In a recent interview, the singer-songwriter, known for her Afro-fusion and soulful sound, shared her admiration for Tems, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr.

When asked who she would love to feature on her EP, SYLV!A didn’t hesitate. “Tems is such a powerful artist. Her voice, her energy, and her ability to convey so much emotion through her music—it’s inspiring,” she said. “Wizkid, on the other hand, is a legend. He’s not just an artist; he’s a movement. It would be an honor to create something magical with him.”

She also expressed a keen interest in working with Ayra Starr, praising the Mavin Records artist’s bold and youthful approach to music. “Ayra is so refreshing. She’s fearless and confident in her artistry, and I feel like our energies would align perfectly,” SYLV!A added.

With Roots and Wings set to showcase her blend of Afro-fusion and global influences, SYLV!A emphasized the importance of collaborations in her future projects. “This EP is my introduction to the world, but I see it as just the beginning. I’d love to explore more sounds and voices, especially with artists like Tems, Wizkid, and Ayra,” she said.

The EP, which includes the lead single 2nyte, delves into themes of self-discovery and resilience, reflecting SYLV!A’s personal journey as an artist and individual. “This project is about embracing where I’ve come from and where I’m headed. It’s a balance between staying rooted and spreading my wings,” she explained.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Roots and Wings, it’s clear that SYLV!A is not just making music—she’s making a statement. With her sights set on collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, SYLV!A is ready to carve her niche in Nigeria’s dynamic music scene.