34.1 C
Lagos
January 26, 2025
Trending now

SYLV!A reveals dream collaborations ahead of EP release, Roots and Wings

MAN tasks FG on timely passage of 4 tax bill before NASS

Price of tomatoes crashes amid glut, post-harvest losses

Rear Adm. Madugu, assume duty as new JTF commander

UNODC seeks stronger partnership with EFCC to combat cybercrime, money laundering

Investment :Angola’s Oil Field Acquisition To Drive Oando’s Africa’s Expansion says  Tinubu

Mission 300 Energy Summit to Gather Africa’s Leaders and Partners to Transform…

‘SAIPEC 2025 will be a catalyst for tangible progress in the African…

Tinubu and the rhythm of restructuring

Shaping Nigeria’s Digital Future: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond

Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

SYLV!A reveals dream collaborations ahead of EP release, Roots and Wings

by Peter Anayo070

As Nigerian-Norwegian artist SYLV!A gears up for the release of her debut EP, Roots and Wings, she’s already looking ahead to potential collaborations with some of the biggest names in Nigerian music. In a recent interview, the singer-songwriter, known for her Afro-fusion and soulful sound, shared her admiration for Tems, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr.

When asked who she would love to feature on her EP, SYLV!A didn’t hesitate. “Tems is such a powerful artist. Her voice, her energy, and her ability to convey so much emotion through her music—it’s inspiring,” she said. “Wizkid, on the other hand, is a legend. He’s not just an artist; he’s a movement. It would be an honor to create something magical with him.”

She also expressed a keen interest in working with Ayra Starr, praising the Mavin Records artist’s bold and youthful approach to music. “Ayra is so refreshing. She’s fearless and confident in her artistry, and I feel like our energies would align perfectly,” SYLV!A added.

With Roots and Wings set to showcase her blend of Afro-fusion and global influences, SYLV!A emphasized the importance of collaborations in her future projects. “This EP is my introduction to the world, but I see it as just the beginning. I’d love to explore more sounds and voices, especially with artists like Tems, Wizkid, and Ayra,” she said.

The EP, which includes the lead single 2nyte, delves into themes of self-discovery and resilience, reflecting SYLV!A’s personal journey as an artist and individual. “This project is about embracing where I’ve come from and where I’m headed. It’s a balance between staying rooted and spreading my wings,” she explained.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Roots and Wings, it’s clear that SYLV!A is not just making music—she’s making a statement. With her sights set on collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, SYLV!A is ready to carve her niche in Nigeria’s dynamic music scene.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

APC Shuns Court Order, Holds LGA Congresses in Rivers, As Okocha Hails winners

Editor

“Lumina of Kijiji” Lights Up Nollywood: A stellar new release captivates audiences

Peter Anayo

Zenith bank reinforces commitment to staff wellbeing through pay rise and promotions

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO