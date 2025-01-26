‘SAIPEC 2025 will be a catalyst for tangible progress in the African oil and gas industry -– Ibe, PETAN Conference Chairman

.Set to Launch African Petroleum Regulators Forum, Highlight African Energy Bank Progress.

As the ninth edition of Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC), scheduled to hold from 11 – 13 February 2025 in Lagos get closer , the Conference Chairman and and Managing Director of Poseidon Energy Services , Ibe Chubby Ibe shares insight about the ongoing preparations to host the event. In this interview Ibe also provided further information about the SAIPEC 2025 conference programs coupled with the latest development to launch the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF) during this year’s SAIPEC conference . Ibe affirmed that the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) Secretary-General, Dr. Omar Faruk Ibrahim would also deliver a keynote address at the SAIPEC opening ceremony, highlighting the progress made on the African Energy Bank, coupled with other critical issues in the Sub-Saharan Africa oil and gas industry. Excerpts:

Since its inception, PETAN’s Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) has established itself as the leading international event showcasing Africa’s abundant hydrocarbon resources and project opportunities across the oil and gas value chain. How has SAIPEC progressed over the years?

SAIPEC continues to grow exponentially over the years with each edition. It started as the West Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) in 2017, and it brought together thousands of regional stakeholders and international E&P firms.

In 2019, the 3rd edition of WAIPEC was considered a think-tank and collaboration platform for the energy industry in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2020, WAIPEC became SAIPEC and took a new direction to help Indigenous companies become regional and pan-African contractors and operators as well as a catalyst for cross-border partnerships in Africa’s energy, oil, and gas industry through the development of local content.

How are preparations going for the 2025 edition of the PETAN SAIPEC?

Preparations are always in motion because it’s a huge event that gets bigger and better every year. We try to incorporate various segments as industry developments unfold, for various stakeholders to rub minds on ways to successfully collaborate and navigate rough patches in the volatile oil and gas industry.

As you know, many collaborations are forged and key projects are brought to the table at the conference. It’s a catalyst for tangible progress in the African oil and gas industry.

Information exchange at SAIPEC also makes it a comprehensive powerhouse for learning about opportunities in the region, while opportunities to connect with decision-makers and discuss potential investment opportunities help to advance the industry’s growth and competitiveness.

Above all, SAIPEC has become the globally recognized energy event that has helped Africa’s energy professionals to find and build solutions for Africa’s vast resources and industries, thereby actualizing its increasing population’s energy needs.

What are the SAIPEC 2025 features?

In addition to existing segments of the SAIPEC programme, this year’s edition will have an opening address by the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), Dr. Omar Faruk Ibrahim who will also highlight the progress made on the African Energy Bank, and the hosting rights to which Nigeria recently won.

We are also launching the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF) this year in collaboration with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and a Next Generation Conference to accommodate young talents in the industry.

What insights and key topics will be discussed during the conference?

SAIPEC 2025 will feature a Country Showcase and panel discussion by National Oil Companies from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Another panel discussion will be held by regulators and governments to discuss policy frameworks and the possibilities of navigating the risks around investments in the continent.

We will also discuss how African IOCs and Independents will drive Africa’s Energy. They will share how they plan to maximize local capacity and ensure economic growth with their acquisition of new assets.

African Gas Strategies and Opportunities are another strategic topic to be discussed at the SAIPEC 2025 conference.

While the African Content Forum Series will continue in partnership with the NCDMB to discuss topics such as Local Content and the Private Sector, The Power Hour – to discuss a potential local content roadmap for the year ahead against where Africa has been in the past year.

As usual, the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion session will spotlight the achievements of African Women in the Energy sector, while the SAIPEC Future Generation Conference as I earlier mentioned will engage the youths with empowering insights from industry leaders as a youth empowerment program.

What are the opportunities available for industry stakeholders and players interested in participating in the SAIPEC event?

SAIPEC’s Hosted Buyer Programme is designed to connect verified buyers with SAIPEC exhibitors in a simple and efficient manner, forging partnerships and creating experiences designed to go above and beyond building business. It is open to all speakers, delegates, and exhibitors from Africa and international countries.

SAIPEC’s networking opportunities such as coffee breaks, VIP Cocktail Sessions, lunches, the SAIPEC Awards, and Golf Tournaments are fantastic ways to connect outside the conference halls.

From which unique angles do you see the SAIPEC event’s potential as a platform to build bonds with the global energy sector in terms of business development?

I just mentioned the SAIPEC’s Hosted Buyer’s Programme. The unique SAIPEC app also links attendees and enables them to contact their target attendees and maximize their online experience through the App’s chat feature, during the event’s days and days after. The app can be downloaded on the Android Play Store and iOS App Store.

What should we be expecting at SAIPEC 2025?

SAIPEC 2025 promises to be bigger, better, more elaborate in terms of topical discussions, and richer in terms of networking opportunities, collaborations, key projects, industry pronouncements, and hopefully, signed d