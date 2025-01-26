Rear Adm. Madugu, assume duty as new JTF commander

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Rear Adm. Noel Madugu, has assumed duty as the new Joint Task Force Commander, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), South South, with a promise to continue from where his predecessor stopped.

He made this known on Friday during the handover ceremony at the Headquarters of the Operation Delta Safe, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

He took over from Rear Adm. John Okeke, who have been moved to Abuja, to assume his new office.

Madugu, thanked the outgoing Commander for his leadership style, also assured that, he will add a proactive driven effort to curb all forms of criminalities and their networks.

According to him: “A mandate has been given to us by the Federal Government, we must sustain the fight against crude oil theft and any form of illegality in the oil industry.

“So the mandate is for us to achieve at least 2.5 to million barrels per day, which the former commander has done his best but I assure the public and the government that we will strive hard to achieve that task given to us.

“The former commander did a lot of things including the host community relationship building on the task of plus crude oil production.

“It was low but it is high as he is handing over to me. So the momentum will be kept so that we sustain the fight against crude oil theft and to ensure that the mandate of 2.5 to 3 million barrels per day is achieved,” he said.

He disclosed the strategies he will use, which includes strengthening the synergy and coercion among the various units, components and formations of the task force for effective results.

The immediate past commander, Rear Adm. John Okeke, express his gratitude to officers and men of the JTF, for the support and cooperation they extended to him during his tenure as the commander.

According to him: “Your professionalism and dedication to telling the story of our operations have been invaluable in promoting awareness and understanding of our mission.

“I am proud to say that together, we have made significant progress in maintaining peace and security in our joint operations area.

“As I have over the reins to my successor, I urge you to extend the same level of cooperation and support to him.

“Your role in shaping the narrative of our operations is crucial, and I have no doubt that you will continue to do so with the same level of excellence,” he said.