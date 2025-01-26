Order to dissolve Ekiti Shari’ah Panel is illegal – MURIC   

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, has ordered the dissolution of the Ekiti Shari’ah Panel after summoning the Chief Imam of Ado-kiti, Shaykh Jamiu Kewulere, to his palace.

The order was given yesterday, Saturday, 25th January, 2025.

In a swift reaction, an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has described the order given by the traditional ruler as draconian and his action as illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The statement issued by MURIC’s headquarters on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 was signed by the Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

“An order has been given for the immediate dissolution of the Ekiti Shari’ah Panel. The order was issued yesterday, Saturday, 25th January, 2025, by the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe (https://thenationonlineng.net/ekiti-monarch-dissolves-shariah-panel-summons-muslim-leaders/).

“The Chief Imam of Ado Ekiti, Shaykh Jamiu Kewulere, was first summoned to the Ewi’s palace where he was allegedly lampooned and ordered to disband the Shari’ah panel.

“MURIC strongly condemns this approach. The Ewi’s order is an affront to Section 38(i)&(ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees freedom of religion. It is therefore illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional. It is draconian, unknown to democratic norms and alien to global best practices.

“Article 9 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights & Fundamental Freedoms contains a right to show ‘respect for the religious feelings of believers…’

“The United Nations Charter also criminalises any attack on freedom of religion. Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Right (ICCPR) guarantees the right to freedom of religion unconditionally.

“The Ewi of Ado Ekiti was quoted as saying, ‘Let’s disband the committee, it doesn’t exist and it will never exist.’ Note the use of the word ‘never’. This is absolute lack of tolerance of other faiths and a manifestation of tons of hatred for Islam and its adherents. The usurpation of executive power by the traditional ruler of Ado-Ekiti should be condemned by all right-thinking people. It is despicable, preposterous and outrageous.

“The problem with Nigeria is the impunity of leaders who fail to respect the rule of law but follow their whims and caprices. This is why we continue to have problems and there will be no solution until our leaders learn how to respect the rule of law and the principles of justice, fairness and equity.

“Yet another clarification of Shari’ah: a Shari’ah panel is a committee of Islamic scholars set up by Muslims to settle marriage and inheritance disputes. Churches also set up committees on different matters and they have not been disturbed in any way. Shari’ah panels also use mosques as venues. They are not courts. No single Christian has ever been summoned to appear before the Shari’ah panels that have been existing in Yorubaland since 2002.

“Anybody who has information contrary to this should come out and tell the world. If this arbitrary order is allowed to stay, very soon we will start receiving orders that mosques should be shut down in Yorubaland.

“MURIC asserts that justice is the soul of peace. No one can deny one and still enjoy the other. We said it before and we are repeating it again: religious tolerance is totally absent in the South-West. Tolerance of Islam in Yorubaland is a sham, a mirage.

“With the order given to disband the Ekiti Civil Shari’ah Panel, coupled with threats issued in viral video clips to deal with Muslim leaders over the civil Shari’ah panel brouhaha, it is crystal clear that Muslims in Ekiti State in particular and the South-West in general, are now endangered species.

“Muslims in Ekiti State in particular and Yoruba Muslims in general, need the protection of the security agencies. In spite of the fact that Muslims in the region are peace-loving and law-abiding and despite the absence of any violent behaviour by any Muslim group in the geo-political zone, Muslims in Yorubaland continue to receive threats. We therefore invite the security agencies to be proactive in this regard.

“We call the attention of the Federal Government, the good people of Nigeria and the world at large to the gross violation of Allah-given fundamental human rights of Yoruba Muslims in Ekiti State. We charge all men of good conscience to speak up on the side of truth.

“Before we hang up, we appeal to Muslims in Ekiti State, Yorubaland and the whole of Nigeria to exercise patience and restraint even in the face of this undeserved provocation. Nigeria is at a critical turning point in its political history. We must not allow a belligerent opposition to turn the whole country to an expanded battlefield.”

For a better society