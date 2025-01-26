Obasanjo, Buhari defend Nigeria’s interest in Paris court over $2.5bn Mambilla power

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari have testified before the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration in Paris, France, denying claims that the Federal Government awarded a $6 billion contract for the Mambilla Power Project in Taraba State to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited.

The arbitration case was initiated by Sunrise Power and its founder, Leno Adesanya, who are demanding $2.3 billion in compensation over an alleged breach of contract by the Federal Government.

In their testimonies, Naturenex revealed that Obasanjo and Buhari argued that the alleged 2003 agreement between the Federal Government and Sunrise Power is invalid.

They maintained that Sunrise obtained a letter of award, signed by a former Minister of Power, Dr. Olu Agunloye, just 24 hours after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) rejected the company’s proposal.

The former presidents urged the arbitration court to disregard the document, asserting it was not a legitimate government contract.