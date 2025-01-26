Nigeria congratulates India on Her Republic Day

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, sends his fraternal greetings and congratulations to the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, His Excellency, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the occasion of the celebration of the anniversary of their Republic Day.

The Minister expresses his felicitations with the government and people of India in a congratulatory message issued to newsmen by the Acting Spokesman Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa on Sunday in Abuja

He noted that with the establishment of diplomatic relations decades ago, Nigeria and India have maintained strong ties and strategic partnerships in global affairs. The two countries have witnessed a long history of cooperation and collaboration in various areas and have equally worked closely together on a range of initiatives aimed at enhancing political and economic prosperity.

Both countries share certain similarities such as multi-religious, multi-lingual and multi-ethnicity societies. It is, therefore, a great honour to extend our very sincere wishes to you, the government, and the people of India, the largest democracy in the world on the auspicious occasion of your Republic Day.

The Government of Nigeria appreciates the excellent relations between our two countries and the efforts we are making to build on these firm foundations for the benefit of our people.

The Minister, therefore, wishes the government and the people of the Republic of India, peace, prosperity, progress and Nigeria’s continuing friendship and support.