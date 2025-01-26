MAN tasks FG on timely passage of 4 tax bill before NASS

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has recommended timely passage of the 4 tax bill before the National Assembly.

President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, while speaking in Lagos at the 2025 edition of the MAN Media Personality of The Year Award/Presidential Media Luncheon, called for implementation of the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products policy, taming inflation and ensuring food security and promoting local sourcing of Raw-Materials.

He however, recommended eliminating policy inconsistency, upgrading infrastructure, promoting energy security and downward review of electricity tariff, Prompt Clearance of backlog of Forex foreword by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and ensuring affordable lending rate and increased access to credit.

Also, he noted that Nigeria’s overall economic growth is projected to be around 4 per cent in 2025, which is a modest recovery compared to previous years but still lower than the average growth rate for sub-Saharan Africa.

Meshioye, also said the Association expect that interest rate will begin to ease, as its continued hike by the CBN has failed to curb inflation and has instead stifled investment and business expansion, explaining that “Only a favorable interest rate environment would help manufacturers access the necessary financing to reinvest in their operations and drive productivity.

Regarding the exchange rate, he said the Naira is predicted to hover between ₦1500 and ₦1650 to 1 dollar in the first quarter of 2025.

This projection assumes effective management of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in November 2024, which, if properly implemented, could help stabilize the exchange rate.

Nevertheless, the outlook for the manufacturing sector in 2025 largely depends on the success of ongoing economic reforms, which include: the implementation of the proposed tax reforms, stabilization of critical macroeconomic indicators, and targeted investments in infrastructure and technology.

Considering the series of ongoing fiscal and monetary reforms of the present administration, he said the contraction of economy is expected to ease and experience some growth this year with stability in the exchange rate regime in 2025.

Similarly, the efficient adoption Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a game changer for the manufacturing sector in 2025 and the nearest future. This is expected to help in engendering enhanced production and productivity, improved capacity utilization, innovative product development, improved inventory system, efficient logistics operations etc.

It is projected that technology adoption through research and development will fast-track the emergence of the much-awaited transformational growth of the real sector of the economy. And as manufacturers, we are gearing up and ready to embark on this interesting journey on the path of growth.

For the sector to regain its momentum, Meshioye said efforts to improve productivity and enhance competitiveness must be sustained as this is crucial in helping Nigerian manufacturers navigate the challenges they face.