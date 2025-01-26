Keeping Anambra Safe: Soludo’s New Multi-Faceted Offensive Approach

By Christian ABURIME

Security is a serious matter, and every responsible leader takes it seriously. Thus, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s newly unveiled comprehensive security strategy for Anambra State represents one of the most ambitious and well-structured approaches to tackling regional insecurity in Nigeria’s recent history. The multi-layered initiative, anchored by the Homeland Security Law 2025, ‘Agunechemba’ vigilante squad, and Operation Udo Ga-Achi, demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the complex nature of modern security challenges beyond the simplistic ranting of critics.

The governor’s approach is particularly noteworthy for its recognition that security challenges in the Southeast have evolved beyond conventional crime. The acknowledgement that about 70% of arrested criminals are non-residents of Anambra underscores the state’s attraction as a target for organised crime due to its economic vitality. This insight has informed the development of a security response that goes beyond traditional policing methods.

The integration of technology stands out as a potentially game-changing element of the new security framework. The deployment of AI-powered surveillance cameras, advanced tracking systems, and a modern command-and-control centre represents a significant modernisation of security infrastructure. This technological backbone could prove crucial in preventing crimes and enabling rapid response to security incidents.

Perhaps the most innovative aspect of Governor Soludo’s strategy is its economic incentivisation approach. The N10 million monthly bonus for maintaining zero violent crime rates in high-risk areas creates a powerful motivation for proactive policing. Similarly, the whistleblower reward system of up to N5 million could significantly enhance intelligence gathering, historically a weak point in Nigerian security operations.

The creation of ‘Agunechemba’, the state’s new vigilante architecture, reflects an understanding that effective security requires both top-down and bottom-up approaches. This hybrid structure, combining state-level strike forces with community-based security units, could prove effective in addressing the localised nature of many security challenges while maintaining centralised coordination.

However, the strategy’s most profound element might be its recognition of the socio-cultural dimensions of insecurity. Governor Soludo’s emphasis on addressing the “warped ideology and value system” that glorifies wealth without work demonstrates an understanding that sustainable security requires more than just enforcement. The initiative to combat criminal idolatry, cultism, and drug trafficking, coupled with community-based rehabilitation programmes, suggests a holistic approach to social reformation.

The amnesty programme, on its own, provides a practical exit route for criminals willing to reform. Setting a clear deadline of February 28, 2025, creates urgency while offering hope for rehabilitation. This approach balances punitive measures with redemptive opportunities, potentially reducing resistance to the security offensive.

Also, the governor’s frank acknowledgement that “99% of these criminals arrested in Anambra since the administration’s 34 months in office are Igbos” demonstrates a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths This honesty could be crucial in mobilising community support and challenging narratives that legitimise criminal activities under various guises.

The financial commitment demonstrated through the provision of 200 specialised vehicles and 2,000 security personnel indicates serious intent. However, the success of this initiative will largely depend on sustained funding and political will, this Governor Soludo has amply demonstrated, particularly given his stern warning about turbulent months ahead as criminals test the new security framework.

Furthermore, the introduction of property forfeiture laws for drug-related offences adds teeth to the anti-drug trafficking efforts, potentially disrupting the economic incentives driving the trade. Combined with community-based drug control programs, this could significantly impact one of the root causes of insecurity.

Despite its comprehensive nature, the strategy’s success will ultimately depend on citizen participation and interstate cooperation, given that criminal activities often transcend state boundaries. The emphasis on community ownership of security through the Homeland Security Law provides a framework for sustained citizen engagement, but its effectiveness will depend on the citizens’ cooperation, which Governor Soludo has earnestly appealed for

In all, Governor Soludo’s security offensive represents a bold attempt to address both immediate security challenges and their underlying causes. While the coming months will test its effectiveness, (the cheering news is that the social media platforms are already awash of crimes already being busted and criminals be arrested) the strategy’s comprehensive nature, technological backbone, and community-oriented approach provide a strong foundation for sustainable security improvement in Anambra State. This security architecture model of Governor Soludo could indeed offer valuable lessons for other Nigerian states grappling with similar security challenges. And for the avoidance of doubt, Governor Soludo has now offered a robust response to silent the critics exploiting the insecurity narratives to weave negativity about the state and its government. Surely, Anambra will continue to win.