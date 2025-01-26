In life, when trust is broken, everything is broken, says Ikenna Egbukole

In this candid interview, Ikenna Egbukole, a seasoned professional with over two decades of banking experience, the Executive Chairman of MITSUN Group and the winner of Champion Newspapers’ 2024 Most Innovative Brand Chief Executive Officer, CEO Of The Year Award, reflects on his journey, values, and leadership philosophy. From a childhood dream to becoming a global business leader, he shares how trust, discipline, and a deep commitment to community have shaped his personal and professional life. THOMAS IMONIKHE and UGO AMADI bring you this excerpts:

A Journey from Dreams to Reality*

Growing up, Ikenna Egbukole wanted to be an aeronautic engineer. “I used to imagine myself handling planes,” he recalls with a smile. But life had other plans. During his time at Imo State University, where he studied Insurance, he visited the newly opened Diamond Bank branch in Owerri. “I saw these smartly dressed bankers in crisp white shirts, and I was immediately inspired. In that moment, I knew I wanted to be a banker,” he says.

The corporate world resonated with Ikenna, a young man who already had a flair for dressing smartly and carrying himself with confidence. His late father, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry in Imo State. Who later became a contractor with Total Nigeria Plc and subsequently a traditional ruler, was another significant influence. “Watching him work with multinational companies and eventually ascend the throne shaped my understanding of leadership and responsibility,” he reflects.

A Stellar Career in Banking

Ikenna’s banking journey began with IGI during his National Youth Service, and over the next 20 years, he climbed the ranks in some of the world’s leading financial institutions. His roles at First Bank, Standard Bank Group (Stanbic IBTC), and their subsidiaries in South Africa and London exposed him to the intricacies of structured and commodity finance.

“At First Bank, I managed portfolios exceeding a billion dollars and worked closely with global clients like Cargill, Bunge, Olam etc” he shares. This experience gave him an edge in trade financing, particularly in managing soft and hard commodities, metals, and agriculture. “Structured finance is different—it’s not just about balance sheets but understanding cash flow, quality, and the entire supply chain. It’s about knowing the origin of what you’re financing,” he explains.

In 2020 Ikenna won the prestigious “First Bank MD/CEO Award” across the whole of FirstBank and its subsidiaries including London office.

In December 2022, after a fulfilling career in banking, Ikenna decided it was time to leave the sector and take on a new challenge. “I wanted to move from financing trade to participating directly in it,” he says. Joining MITSUN Group, he set out to transform the company into a global player. Within two years, he had established offices in Dubai and Singapore to oversee African and Asian trade. His leadership culminated in his recent appointment as Executive Chairman of the Group.

The Foundation of Integrity

For Ikenna, integrity is the cornerstone of everything he does. “In banking, they say your word is your bond. For me, my yes is my yes. Trust is non-negotiable,” he says firmly.

He shares a vivid example: “Imagine you are a trader and you trust the bank to safeguard your earnings and make them available when needed” That trust underpins the entire financial system, and it’s the same in trade. If you promise to deliver a product from Nigeria to China, your reputation depends on meeting the specifications and timeline.”

His upbringing played a crucial role in shaping these values. “My parents instilled discipline, honesty, and the importance of prayer. Every morning, we prayed as a family. Those traditions stuck with me and now guide how I raise my children,” he reflects.

I recollect my father’s saying that “When you build a solid foundation, it carries through generations.”

Giving Back: A Legacy of Service

Ikenna’s deep commitment to his community led to the establishment of two foundations in 2019, honoring his late parents: the Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation (EMEF) and the Vestal Egbukole Foundation (VEF).

Through EMEF, over 70 youths in Imo State have received seed capital to start businesses. “Last year, we commemorated 25 years since my father’s passing by empowering 59 young entrepreneurs with N1 million each,” he shares. The selection process, which involved screening over 1,300 applicants, was rigorous. “We even included physically challenged individuals. One blind woman who makes hair inspired us so much that we provided additional funding for her,” he says.

VEF focuses on women and children. In 2023, the foundation reached out to 600 indigent women with food supplies and cash grants. One of its most impactful initiatives addressed menstrual hygiene. “I heard a story on the radio about a girl who had to choose between using her last ₦200 for transportation or buying sanitary pads. It broke my heart,” he recalls. This led VEF to distribute menstrual hygiene products to 7,000 schoolgirls in Imo State. “When you touch the life of a woman, you uplift an entire family,” he says.

Navigating Challenges in Commodity Trading

As COO of MITSUN Group, Ikenna has encountered significant challenges in the commodity trading sector, including thin profit margins and global inflation. “Banks are lending at rates as high as 30%, making it difficult for businesses to thrive. This high cost of funding inevitably affects consumers,” he explains.

Despite these hurdles, MITSUN Group continues to expand its footprint, leveraging the trust and relationships Ikenna built during his banking career. “Our success lies in our ability to deliver on our promises. Whether it’s sesame seeds, ginger, cashew or cocoa, clients trust us to meet their specifications and timelines,” he says.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Ikenna calls on governments to create an enabling environment for businesses. “Nigerians are hardworking and innovative. All they need is access to affordable financing and infrastructure to unleash their potential,” he emphasizes.

As he assumes his new role as Executive Chairman, Ikenna remains guided by the principles that have defined his journey: trust, integrity, and service. “Success is not just about profits; it’s about the impact you make and the legacy you leave behind,” he says, a sentiment that resonates in every facet of his life.

Through his inspiring journey, Ikenna Egbukole reminds us that leadership isn’t just about ambition—it’s about values, resilience, and a deep commitment to uplifting others.