15 feared dead in Enugu fuel tanker explosion

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo027

COSMAS CHUKWU  ,Enugu

At least 15 people tragically lost their lives in a fuel tanker explosion at Ugwu Onyeama, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The explosion occurred around 11:30 AM when a fuel-laden tanker exploded while navigating the busy expressway.

Witnesses described the blast as devastating as it destroyed nearby vehicles and caused widespread panic.

Rescue efforts were hindered by the intensity of the fire, making it difficult for bystanders to access the scene.

Victims who were reportedly burnt beyond recognition are believed to be occupants of the vehicles caught in the inferno.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or the cause of the explosion as investigations continue.

 

